Was it fate?
Or was it merely coincidence?
Either way, it is pretty darned unusual.
First, let’s address the nomadic nature of former Marshall University wide receiver E.J. Horton. The 6-foot, 180-pound speedster from Louisville, Kentucky, has been coveted because of his elite speed.
Horton displayed that for the Thundering Herd in 2022, accumulating 16 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two rushes for 15 yards.
But, then, Horton entered the transfer portal and committed to Colorado on May 4. Obviously, new Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was intrigued by Horton’s speed.
Apparently, however, the altitude didn’t agree with Horton, so earlier this week he switched his commitment to West Virginia University.
That’s right, the Mountaineers.
Surprised?
Do be.
This rather unusual turn of events appears to be unprecedented. WVU players have transferred to Marshall, but vice versa?
No names come to mind.
The most notable WVU player transferring to MU was probably wide receiver Jerrald Long, a native of Gary. In 1994, Long appeared in 13 games for the Mountaineers, catching four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
But in 1995, Long appeared in only one game, catching a single pass for 9 yards.
That led Long to transferring to Marshall, where he became good friends with Herd star wideout Randy Moss. In 1997, Long caught 21 passes for 213 yards and three TDs. But, then, in 1998, Long exploded for 46 receptions for 469 yards and five touchdowns.
The gist of the matter is it’s pretty darned unusual to see WVU players transfer to Marshall or for Thundering Herd players to transfer to WVU.
But, long story short, WVU needs help in the receivers corps and decided to bring Horton into the equation.
Ready for another coincidence?
After a disappointing season from quarterback J.T. Daniels at WVU in 2022, including losing his starting job by the end of the season, he left Morgantown.
Where did he land?
Ah, that is where the coincidences begin.
Daniels transferred to Rice University and that’s when the dominoes started to fall. That meant incumbent Owls quarterback T.J. McMahon was out of a starting job.
So, where was McMahon’s transfer destination in the transfer portal?
Where else? Marshall.
That means J.T. and T.J. switched positions, not to mention initials. J.T. left West Virginia for Rice and T.J. is leaving Rice to come to West Virginia.
There are coincidences, and then there’s that situation.
Daniels is the bigger of the two quarterbacks at 6-2, 226 pounds, while McMahon is a more compact 6-0, 195 pounds.
McMahon, who spent three years at Rice, did post a productive season in 2022, however. He completed 160 of 266 passes for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The only glitch? McMahon tossed 14 interceptions, which was third-most in FBS.
However, T.J. did rush for 154 yards and three touchdowns, including a 64-yard TD gallop.
So, now, let’s review.
A Marshall wide receiver has transferred to WVU after having a cup of “Rocky Mountain High” coffee with “Neon Deion” in Colorado.
And a former WVU quarterback named J.T. has transferred to Rice to replace a starting quarterback named T.J., who has transferred to Marshall.
Now, it’s merely a matter of seeing whether T.J. feels more comfortable in the Mountain State than J.T. did.
Phew.
Welcome to “Coincidental Saturday.”