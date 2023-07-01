What’s the hurry?
I don’t get it. I just don’t get it.
Excuse me, but I always believed watching sporting events was a leisure-time activity meant to be enjoyed … well, leisurely.
Yet, look what is happening.
Major League Baseball has made several rule changes designed to speed up the game. That goes against the very grain of baseball, which is the one sport that doesn’t have a game clock.
That’s what I love about baseball. The games will be over when they’re over -- unless there’s rain, of course. But, otherwise, let’s sit in the stands, enjoy a beverage, relax and have a good time.
No rush. No deadlines to make. No hustle and bustle.
At least, that’s how it was. But not anymore. Now, everything is at a hectic pace. The quicker the better.
But is it actually better?
I don’t believe so.
Yet, Major League baseball has enacted all kinds of silly new rules to speed up the game -- even though there’s no clock. And here’s the really bad news -- this speeding up the game nonsense has become so contagious, other sports also are putting the pedal to the metal.
That includes college football and -- to a lesser degree -- college basketball.
Collegiate football, for example, is expected to have shorter games next season. That’s because the Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved three new rule changes to speed up the games.
For example, the clock now will run after a first down, with the exception of the final two minutes of either half. Also, teams no longer are permitted to call consecutive timeouts, which basically were used by coaches to “ice” placekickers. Now, coaches can use only one timeout for that purpose.
Another change is if a penalty occurs at the end of the first or third quarter, it will carry over into the next quarter instead of ending the quarter on an untimed down. All this is expected to lower the average number of plays ran per game down to about seven plays per game.
Seven whole plays.
That isn’t worth the legislation.
Then, there’s this riveting move in college basketball. Now, goaltending or basket interference calls can be reviewed at the next media timeout as long as it was called on the floor.
Wow, that’s bound to save at least a few seconds.
The real travesty, however, is Major League Baseball. Its measures to speed up the games are an absolute farce. Now, there are only 30 seconds allowed in between batters. Pitchers must begin their windup before the clock expires. Hurlers have only 15 seconds between pitches with no runners on base or 20 seconds with runners on base to start their motion. If the timer hits zero, the batter gets an automatic call of “ball.”
Besides that, baseball has outlawed the shift on defense and actually increased the size of the bases by 3 inches.
Now, here’s the key question. Since so many sports -- particularly baseball -- have decided to speed up the game, does it mean the prices of tickets will be cheaper? Don’t hold your breath.
Somewhere near Portsmouth, Branch Rickey is turning over in his grave.