HUNTINGTON -- We’re going to miss this rivalry.
There’s something special about Marshall University’s rivalry with Western Kentucky that doesn’t exist between the Thundering Herd and any other basketball program in Conference USA.
The intensity, the emotion, the fervor of this rivalry is unequaled as it relates to Marshall’s fans, players and coaches. And it’s not one-sided. All those intangibles are reciprocated from the Hilltoppers.
I mean, do any of Marshall’s other basketball rivalries have nicknames?
Uh, no.
But besides MU vs. WKU being known as the “Battle of Interstate 64,” it’s also affectionately called the “Moonshine Throwdown.”
That’s why the Herd’s game against the Hilltoppers was so special, so meaningful on Wednesday in the Cam Henderson Center. As it stands, with MU hoping to join the Sun Belt Conference in 2022-23 and WKU remaining in Conference USA, there’s a very good chance this was the Hilltoppers’ last appearance in “The Cam.”
Unfortunate, but true.
That’s why this particular matchup was so meaningful.
And it started off as quite the matchup. There was a 5-5 tie with 18:12 to play, 7-7 at the 17:18 mark and 10-10 at 16:45. Then Marshall led 14-12 with 15:35 and 18-16 with 12:15.
But then the Hilltoppers blew Marshall off the court with a 15-3 run during a span of 4:48. The real clincher, however, was a 27-10 run by Western Kentucky during 12:15.
That led to Marshall trailing by a whopping 43-28 at halftime
It’s difficult to rally from a 15-point deficit on most occasions. But against an arch-rival? It’s nearly impossible.
The unfortunate part for Marshall is that has been the recent trend in this rivalry. Whether the game has been in Huntington or in Bowling Green, the Hilltoppers have prevailed. WKU was riding a four-game winning streak in the series coming into Wednesday night’s matchup.
During the 2020-21 season, the Hilltoppers defeated Marshall 81-73 in Bowling Green, then edged the Herd 69-67 in Huntington. It was more of the same in the 2019-20 campaign with MU losing 64-60 at home and then falling 91-84 at WKU.
The last time Marshall defeated Western Kentucky was during the 2018-19 season, as Taevion Kinsey’s 23 points and Jon Elmore’s 21 points led the Herd to a 70-69 win in the Henderson Center.
The problem is that was MU’s lone win compared to WKU’s seven victories during that span.
Not that MU hasn’t enjoyed its share of wins in this series. The Herd’s 67-66 victory over WKU in the Conference USA championship game in Frisco, Texas, advanced the Herd to the NCAA Tournament. MU also won the four previous games in the matchup.
But, overall, Western Kentucky was leading the series 9-7 heading into the Wednesday matchup.
Yet just when it looked like a sure thing that WKU would increase its series lead to 10-7, Marshall got its pride revved up. First, the Herd cut the margin to 54-43. Then, an 8-0 run narrowed WKU’s lead to 54-45 with 13:34 remaining.
The Herd wasn’t done, either, cutting the margin to 54-47 with 12:31 left. But that was as close as the Herd could get.
The Hilltoppers ended up holding off the Herd for an 86-72 victory Wednesday night in the Henderson Center. All that leaves for Marshall is one last shot at WKU at 3 p.m. Saturday in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Unless, of course, Marshall decides to keep WKU on the schedule as a non-conference game.
Don’t be surprised if that happens.