But what other kind is there for a guy standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 333 pounds?
The interesting part of this scenario is the Huntington native made the best possible error the Chicago Bears rookie offensive tackle could have committed.
Just ask Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
He noted that the former Huntington High School and University of Tennessee standout had absolutely “crushed” his preseason conditioning test.
In fact, Wright actually dropped 16 pounds.
How did he do it?
Well, it was a mistake. A very good mistake, but a mistake just the same. It seems all during the offseason, Wright mistakenly was training for the wrong conditioning test.
“I was looking at the wide receivers’ running portion of the workout, so I was doing theirs,” Wright told Chicago writer Amber Harding. “So, then, I came back, and obviously, we have different [standards].”
And then some.
Imagine a 6-6, 330-pound offensive tackle toiling to meet the conditioning standards of wideouts, who stretch the field by routinely running pass patterns that involve 4.5-second and under speed.
Wright was in an entirely different world of conditioning.
It was an error in disguise. Since the wide receiver conditioning standards were so much more stringent, it led to Wright losing 16 pounds. Sixteen!
Now, he looks positively svelte.
That’s because the running portion of the wide receivers’ conditioning test included “more distance and lower time,” according to Wright.
Talk about a blessing in disguise.
“It definitely feels better,” Wright was quoted. “It’s a little bit of an adjustment as far as training power, still, but I think I’m more powerful because I didn’t lose any muscle mass. You definitely feel a step quicker.”
Wright displayed his new quickness during Bears training camp recently, according to writer Erik Lambert. He commented that Wright “looked quick, active and sturdy in daily passing drills, often stone-walling pass-rushers.
“His footwork and initial punch stand out right away. For a rookie, he seems far more advanced technically than is normal. Even better is that he did it without chips or tight end help.”
Wright wasn’t perfect, of course. He had a false start penalty in the early stages of practice. But he bounced back quickly. So quickly, in fact, Bears offensive guard Teven Jenkins commented on Wright.
“The most mind-blowing thing about him is his recovery speed,” Jenkins was quoted. “Even if he’s initially beaten on a repetition, he has the feet and anchor to rebound before the pass-rusher can get through. Guys his size aren’t supposed to move like that.”
The best part?
Wright’s athleticism, physicality and attention to detail are very, very noticeable. So, don’t be surprised if he’s the Bears’ starting right offensive tackle in the opening game.
We all knew that Darnell Wright was somebody special.