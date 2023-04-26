The time is at hand for Darnell Wright.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wright will be in attendance.
That’s because the Huntington native is projected as a first-round draft pick.
In fact, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound former Huntington High School star’s stock hasn’t done anything but climb lately.
Just ask Louis Riddick.
The ESPN draft expert saw the former University of Tennessee star at the Senior Bowl and has been raving about him ever since. In fact, Riddick made a guest appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” recently and made it clear that he believes Wright will be an elite-level right tackle in the NFL.
"When I first saw him down at the Senior Bowl,” Riddick said, “I said, ‘Who’s that mountain over there with a jersey on and a helmet on?’
“You watch him against Alabama down there in Knoxville, he absolutely just shuts down Will Anderson. He will be the best player to come out of this draft regardless of position. Mark my words, best player in this draft."
Now, those are some strong words.
Particularly since the Crimson Tide’s Anderson is considered the best pass-rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet, look who is saying those words – Riddick.
The former NFL star is a highly respected authority on pro football. He played at the University of Pittsburgh and then spent six seasons in the NFL, including three years with the Browns, two with the Falcons and one with the Raiders.
Next, Riddick spent several years in scouting and player personnel jobs with the Eagles and Washington. Why, he even interviewed for the Steelers’ vacant general manager job a year ago.
Long story short, Riddick is a well-respected authority on NFL-quality players. So, for him to be so taken with Wright and effusive with his praise … well, it simply speaks volumes about the Huntington native.
There are varying opinions about Wright among NFL scouts – some high, some middling. But as Riddick pointed out, Wright did indeed dominate the individual matchup against Anderson in the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over Alabama during the 2022 season.
There is no debating that fact.
And, yes, it, too, speaks volumes.
That opens the door for Wright to be a potential first-round selection of the Steelers, who reportedly left a vacancy at offensive tackle intentionally. So, obviously, Pittsburgh plans to fill that need with its first-round selection, which is the 17th pick.
And although Wright is considered a right tackle, the truth of the matter is he spent his first three seasons at Tennessee at left tackle. He didn’t move to right tackle until his senior season with the Vols.
That also increases Wright’s potential value because it shows he possesses versatility.
And it means the NFL Draft turns into must-see TV in Huntington on Thursday night. And, rightfully so. One of our own is about to hit the big-time.
So, congratulations to Darnell.
He will be Huntington’s newest millionaire.