MORGANTOWN – The difference was stunning.
Everyone was accustomed to watching West Virginia University battle to post a rather meek 2-6 record in the Big 12 Conference so far this basketball season.
But, then, Auburn came to Morgantown to compete in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in the WVU Coliseum. And just like that, it was as if the Mountaineers were taking a walk in the park – and not even being whistled for traveling.
To say WVU dominated Auburn in the first half was an understatement of epic proportions. The truth of the matter is the Mountaineers did whatever they wanted whenever they wanted while taking an eyebrow-raising 45-29 halftime lead.
Why, even the inimitable Charles Barkley himself couldn’t help his alma mater from his court-side seat. Perhaps, he needed some help from Kenny “The Jet” Smith.
Now, that’s amusing.
But WVU’s dominance over Auburn here Saturday was anything but amusing for the SEC. What this Mountaineer victory graphically pointed out was just how much stronger the Big 12 is than … well, every other conference in college basketball.
Yet, on paper, that didn’t appear to be the case. After all, Auburn came into the SEC/Big 12 challenge with a NET ranking of No. 30. The Mountaineers’ ranking? WVU was only five spots better at No. 25.
That’s not an enormous difference.
But there certainly was an enormous difference on the WVU Coliseum court. The Mountaineers completely caged the Tigers during the first half, taking a significant 45-29 lead at halftime.
Now, did everyone and Barkley’s brother expect Auburn to answer the challenge and come out stronger in the second half? Of course. And that’s precisely what happened.
The Tigers roared back to trail only 68-67 with 3:59 remaining. That comeback came on the strength of strong shooting by Auburn. Suddenly, the Tigers were shooting 60.9% from the floor, 100% from the foul line (7 of 7) and 60.0% on 3-pointers.
That got them right back into the game.
And, then some.
The Tigers trailed only 71-69 with 2:28 remaining. Yet, Auburn couldn’t stop WVU’s mercurial Erik Stevenson. The sometimes sharp-shooter was on his game Saturday, connecting on 9 of 15 field goal attempts, including 6 for 8 from behind the 3-point arc.
Then, it happened.
With 2:03 remaining, Stevenson nailed yet another 3-pointer to give WVU a 74-70 lead. Next, a pair of free throws from rapidly progressing James Okonkwo pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to 76-70.
But the Tigers kept answering the challenge – Big 12/SEC and otherwise. Jaylin Williams swished a 3-pointer with 0:32 remaining. Then, WVU’s Joe Toussaint committed an untimely turnover with only 26 seconds left. Next, Auburn’s K.D. Johnson stole the ball and – just like that – WVU led by a measly 78-75.
WVU’s Keddy Johnson made one of two foul shots to push the lead to 79-75 and, then, Stevenson added his 31st point to set the final score at 80-77.
Was it a challenge?
Of course it was.
But did it perpetuate the notion that no challenge – SEC/Big 12 or otherwise – can compete with the mighty Big 12?
Yes, it certainly did.
The Big 12 still rules.