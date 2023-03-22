Forget the Air Raid offense.
Forget offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Forget quarterback JT Daniels.
They are all gone with the ill wind of a 5-7 season.
So, how different is West Virginia University’s offense going to appear during the 2023 season? It will be completely and utterly different.
And guess what.
That’s not a bad thing.
On the contrary, it’s a very good thing. After year after year of trying to throw the ball downfield, now the Mountaineers are going to run the ball. And then run it some more.
WVU is going to pound the rock.
And it’s about time.
Just look at the offense, piece by piece. The offensive line — led by former Spring Valley High School stars Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum along with center Zach Frazier — is intact. The quarterbacks — Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol — are both dual-threat QBs who love to run.
Then there are the running backs — all four of them. Tony Mathis Jr. rushed for 562 yards (4.2 per carry) on 135 carries with five touchdowns during the 2022 season. Phenom C.J. Donaldson rushed for 526 yards (6.0 per carry) on 87 carries with eight TDs. Justin Johnson Jr. had 430 yards on 98 carries (4.4) with three touchdowns. And Jaylen Anderson turned in 275 yards late in the season on 35 carries (7.9) and two TDs.
If all that doesn’t scream “Run the ball!” I don’t know what does.
Besides, WVU lost its top four wide receivers.
And don’t forget the Mountaineers’ new offensive coordinator. It’s Chad Scott, WVU’s running backs coach the last four years.
Recognizing a pattern yet, folks?
"I think the biggest difference you guys will see is that we have two mobile quarterbacks,” Scott said during a recent news conference. “We haven't had that since we've been here, so that will be the biggest thing you guys will see.
"We can do some different things in the running game with the zone reads, taking advantage of their mobility and being able to create more space in the running game.
"You'll also see with the running backs we've got in this offense. You never see those guys on the field at the same time. We did that a little bit today. One in the backfield and one flexed out, so we can take advantage of those guys in the passing game."
So don’t be surprised to see as many as three running backs on the field at the same time. That’s right — three.
"We did a great job in the offseason,” Scott said. “We did something a little unconventional, instead of just working on football. Those guys did a great job studying the pass-game concepts.
"So, I think eventually we will get to the point that you could see three running backs on the field at the same time, taking advantage of C.J. Donaldson's ability to play receiver.
"But, right now, you'll probably just see two in the backfield at a time or one in the backfield and one flexed out."
The crux of the matter is WVU has all but 13 yards rushing returning from the 2022 season. Not to mention four returning running backs, an offensive line that is basically intact, and worrisome inexperience at wide receiver.
It couldn’t be more obvious what WVU needs to do, right, coach Scott?
"We have to play to our strength,” he said. “Our strength right now is those guys up front and those guys behind them. So, we definitely have to play to our strength.”
Amen.
It’s the right move and the smart move.