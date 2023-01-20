Is the gorilla off Bob Huggins’ back?
Maybe.
Maybe not.
One Big 12 victory doesn’t necessarily mean West Virginia University’s struggles are over. I mean, let’s maintain a perspective. After all, the fact remains the Mountaineers host No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum.
Does WVU remain a work in progress?
Absolutely.
No one knows that better than Huggins.
"We haven't got a lot of breaks or made a lot of breaks, depending on how you look at it,” Huggins said. “We've had opportunities for sure.
"First, we have to say, 'Fellas, we've got to run offense. We can't get out of what we do. And, obviously, we needed to make free throws, which we didn't. At one point in time, we were close to 20 turnovers a game.
"So, obviously, you've got to address those things. We've cleaned up the turnover issue. I think they're playing hard. I didn't think we played as hard as we need to in this league, but I believe they are playing hard. They played hard in that game (Oklahoma). Every once in a while, you need a break."
The fact remains the Mountaineers sold their roster’s soul to the transfer portal, bringing in seven new players for the 2022-23 season. The problem is once a school goes down that path, there’s no turning back. It is essentially an irrevocable move.
And, now, Huggins is discovering that fact of collegiate basketball life.
"We've got two freshmen, who are very, very good,” Huggins said, referring to Josiah Davis, 6-foot-3 point guard and Josiah Harris, 6-7 forward. “And they're going to be really, really good players. And we've got a couple of sophomore players, who are good players (Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson).
"My hope and my thinking is we want to hold onto those guys. We want those guys to stay. We don't want those guys being portal guys where they're going to go somewhere else and maybe or probably not play as much as what they would or should here.
"Obviously, the portal guys and we took some junior college guys that are all very talented and are going to be very good players. But it's hard to put all that together.”
The difficulty has been painfully obvious, particularly in Big 12 play. Roster management, especially as it relates to the transfer portal, is quite a chore.
"Quite frankly, it's a lot harder than what I thought it would be,” Huggins said candidly. “We've had guys come in -- particularly when I was at Cincinnati -- we'd recruit guys from the National Player of the Year to the guys who were high school All-Americans to junior college All-Americans ... just a wide variety of guys.
"But they didn't come from programs maybe drastically different than what some of these guys now have come from. And that's not a knock on anybody. That's just reality.”
Indeed.
And reality – particularly in the transfer portal -- is often difficult.
"We have a whole bunch of people who come from different basketball backgrounds,” Huggins said. “And so they obviously aren't all thinking the same way.
"With the advent of the portal and, basically, freedom of movement, it's a different game. And it's going to take some time maybe for people to adjust. The people who are winning are the people who have pretty much maintained their roster."
That is exceedingly true. So, is bringing in seven new players from the transfer portal maintaining a roster?
Uh, no.
Just ask the gorilla.