Feuding just comes naturally to West Virginians.
It’s part of our DNA.
There’s a reason the Mountain State’s most well-known claim to fame is the Hatfield-McCoy Feud.
It’s in our blood, our heritage, our tradition.
So, is it any surprise that the “Backyard Brawl” between West Virginia University and Pitt’s football programs is the biggest game any time it is played within the borders of “West By Gawd”?
Of course not.
And so it is again when WVU hosts archrival Pitt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a sold-out, nationally televised game at Mountaineer Field.
Is there a better, more bitter rivalry than this one? Perhaps. But not in these parts. And it shows. In Pitt’s last 10 visits to Mountaineer Field, the Panthers’ record is 3-7. Pitt’s most recent loss in Morgantown was a 21-20 defeat in 2011.
Look for the Panthers to be in a surly mood. After all, Pitt fans got so fed up with the Panthers' dismal play against the University of Cincinnati last week, they booed the Panthers unmercifully.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers can’t wait for this edition of the Backyard Brawl.
"This is the biggest rivalry that we have in our program here,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “We understand that both from in our building here and from a fan-base standpoint. Really a unique atmosphere. You could feel it. I think rivalries make college football.
“A lot of the rivalries have gone to the wayside, which is disappointing. I've said this, ‘I'm in favor of playing this game.’ This makes a lot of sense to be our non-conference Power Five opponent each and every year. I think it's a game our fans and their fans like to see. This is heated. We understand that, and our guys are excited to get back into that."
So, what will the atmosphere be like in a sold-out Mountaineer Field?
“I hope it's electric,” Brown said. “This is one that's been circled for a long time. It's been sold out for a long time. A lot of people coming into town for this. It's a great opportunity."
That’s particularly true for the seven West Virginia natives who will be in the starting lineup for WVU tonight. The list includes Doug Nester (of Kenova), Zach Frazier (Fairmont), Wyatt Milum (Kenova), Sean Martin (Bluefield), Hudson Clement (Martinsburg), Graeson Malashevich (Kenova) and Preston Fox (Morgantown).
"I think there is something unique about representing the community that you grew up in,” Brown said. “I think you have some real allegiance there. I don't think we'll ever [again] have three elite offensive linemen who can start at the same time. I think that is timing. We’ve been really fortunate in that we've had Doug, Zach and Wyatt all at the same time.
"So, I think there's a little bit of good fortune, and I'd be the first to admit that. The other thing is the walk-on program goes way before me. I think there is a long, long history of West Virginia kids walking on and earning scholarships and playing a lot of football.”
Malashevich, Clement and Fox are prime examples.
Bottom line?
"I don't have to go in and tell Doug Nester about the Backyard Brawl," Brown said. “I'm not telling Zach Frazier about the Backyard Brawl. I'm not telling Hudson Clement. This is truly a unique situation, because you are truly the state's team and you are playing for the state, and there's this real close identity between the state of West Virginia and the university and the football program.
"Those guys get it that are from here. And they are able to communicate that better than I can because they've lived it growing up."
Amen.
WVU will defeat Pitt, 31-24, in the Backyard Brawl.