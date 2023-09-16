This is the linch-pin.
This game, this one game, might well have a profound impact on Neal Brown’s future as West Virginia University’s football coach.
Overly dramatic?
No.
When the Mountaineers ran out onto the field at Milan Puskar Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to host the Pitt Panthers in the always-raucous Backyard Brawl, it was a significant moment.
If WVU won and a successful season ensued, perhaps Brown will continue to coach the Mountaineers. But if the Mountaineers lost … well, the odds of the affable Brown continuing to serve as WVU’s coach would become very long and steep.
That’s simply the way it was.
There’s no point in sugar-coating it.
The problem is, Brown had a 22-26 record heading into the Backyard Brawl. That isn’t awful, but it’s not good enough to pay the 43-year-old coach a salary of $4.4 million. It all started with a 5-7 record in 2019. Then, there was a 6-4 mark in 2020, with a win in the Liberty Bowl.
That was a confidence-builder until WVU went 6-7 in 2021 and lost in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Then, in 2022, the Mountaineers went 5-7 with no bowl. That is what has led us to this.
Brown really, really needed to win this game. Would it guarantee him an extension on his contract? Of course not. But it could lead to the sort of winning season that Brown desperately needs.
That sets the stage for a Backyard Brawl that features a lot of behind-the-scenes stories.
And then some.
With only 5:53 left in the first quarter, WVU starting quarterback Garrett Greene went down with a right ankle injury. By the end of the first half, Greene was on the sidelines wearing street clothes.
That set the stage for redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol, who struggled with the surprising turn of events. It also changed the play-calling for Brown. Suddenly, he had to go conservative, so Marchiol could adjust to suddenly being the quarterback.
It took him a while to cope with the sudden situation, but he got a big boost from cornerback Aubrey Burks’ huge interception with 4:50 remaining in the first half.
It took only five seconds for Marchiol to take advantage of the gift, as he fired a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kole Taylor. That gave WVU its first lead of the game, 7-3.
Pitt did manage to kick a 36-yard field goal with only nine seconds remaining in the first half. Yet, it seemed like a surprisingly good 7-6 lead for the Mountaineers, considering all the problems WVU encountered.
The second half?
The Mountaineers managed to score 10 points. Pitt? It didn’t show up. In fact, the Panthers didn’t score a single point.
So, was it the defining Backyard Brawl game everyone hoped for and expected? Not even close. Yet, in this rivalry, in this game, a win is a win is a win.
There’s no such thing as a bad Backyard Brawl victory. Especially when the losing team (Pitt) didn’t even score a touchdown in WVU’s 17-6 victory.
But did this end the Neal Brown saga? Did it end the questions about his future at WVU? Not at all.
The saga continues.