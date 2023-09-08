Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Neal Brown doesn’t mince any words.

"We're hungry to get a win,” the West Virginia coach said. “We're an 0-1 football team until we get a win. We need a win. We have an important three-game home stretch. It starts right here with Duquesne on Saturday night.”

