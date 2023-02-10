Media members are second-guessers by nature.
It’s our job.
That’s what made a recent give and take between iconic West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins and the media so noteworthy.
It was a debate, of sorts.
For example, when one media member commented about WVU’s Erik Stevenson having a hot hand in recent games, Huggins offered an immediate rebuttal.
“He only had one hot hand, by the way,” Huggins replied. “It isn’t like it has been a constant thing. Erik is just starting to play to what we thought Erik would be.”
That’s when the question-and-answer session really became interesting.
A media member queried, “Is Erik calming down a little bit and playing within the realm of the game?”
Huggins didn’t hesitate with his reply.
“Don’t you think he had to?” he asked rhetorically.
That question was Huggins’ reply. And it was the perfect answer.
“He had to,” continued Huggins after a well-paced pause. “It's one thing to be assertive and aggressive, but you can take it too far. And I think he realizes ... I'll tell you the truth. I put him on the phone with Mike Gansey.”
Wait a minute.
Mike Gansey? Former Mountaineer star player Mike Gansey? Current Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey?
One could hear a pin drop on the Zoom call after Huggins dropped that piece of information.
"And Mike talked to him,” Huggins continued. “If you've been around sports or any kind of athletics, you get tired of hearing the same voice. You get tired of hearing it. I get tired of hearing Erik's voice now. But, I mean, that is common in sports. You are together so much and you are in situations that are uncomfortable.
"So, you've got to calm it down. I’ve talked to Erik more than I’ve talked to all you guys (media) put together. It’s like boiling potatoes. You can only let them boil for so long before you have to take the lid off.”
That’s why bringing Gansey, who starred for WVU in 2003-06, into the conversation was a master stroke.
"I think guys in that position,” Huggins said, "if you get a chance to talk to the general manager of a team, you are pretty excited about it. I haven't had a whole lot of guys ... to some of 'em, it wasn’t a big deal. To some of 'em, it was.
"I think for Erik, it was good. And Mike is Mike. Mike has got a calming effect on people. He's not loud. He's kind of just straight to the point. And you look at him. Here's a guy who didn't get recruited out of high school.
"He was playing with a whole bunch of good players. And he just didn't get the time. But he continued to get better and better and (former WVU coach) John (Beilein) did a great job with him.
"Now, he is where he is."
As a result, Stevenson is where he is as the Mountaineers prepare to battle No. 5 Texas at noon Saturday in Austin.
“You've got to figure a way to slow it down a little bit,” Huggins said, referring to Stevenson. “And he had. To his credit, he really has. In the last four, five, six games ... he has been a great teammate."
Thanks to a blast from the past named Mike Gansey.