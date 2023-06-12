The bad news is Marshall University softball coach Megan Smith Lyon has resigned.
The good news?
This opens the door for Morgan Zerkle to take over the Thundering Herd program. Everybody remembers Zerkle, right?
The Milton native, who graduated from MU in 2017, was one of the greatest stars in MU softball history. Besides being a four-time All-Conference USA selection, Zerkle was an NFCA All-American and a Senior CLASS All-American.
The former shortstop/outfielder ranked No. 2 in the country in batting average during both her sophomore and senior seasons. As a senior, she was the Conference USA Player of the Year and C-USA Female Athlete of the Year. And Zerkle still holds MU’s career records in batting average (.451), triples (14) and stolen bases (162).
So, does that automatically qualify Zerkle to be Marshall’s next softball coach? No. But this does.
She spent two years as a graduate assistant at Indiana under highly thought of former Marshall coach Shonda Stanton. Then, Zerkle became an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American Conference and recently concluded her fifth season with the RedHawks.
During her first four years, Miami compiled a record of 137-55-1 overall and 81-15 in the MAC. During those four previous seasons, Miami made three trips to the NCAA Tournament and won three consecutive regular-season MAC championships.
Oh, yeah, Zerkle also is still playing professional softball for the Chicago Bandits.
Heard enough?
If there ever has been a slam-dunk candidate for a collegiate coaching job, it’s Morgan Zerkle.
It wasn’t an easy task to follow Stanton and her success, but Smith Lyon turned in a yeoman effort of accomplishing just that. Her coaching during the ultra-successful 2023 season won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
Yet, nobody can blame her for taking the University of North Carolina job. Smith Lyon is going home. Besides being a native of Walkertown, North Carolina, near Winston-Salem, she played third base for the Tar Heels in 1996-99. Smith Lyon also served as an assistant coach at UNC in 2004.
So, when long-time Tar Heels coach Donna Papa retired last month after 38 seasons at the helm, Smith Lyon was a natural successor.
Marshall is just fortunate to have had her for five successful seasons, while compiling a 160-70 overall record. And who will forget the amazing 2023 season with 45 victories and a 23-game winning streak?
Despite the plaudits, one unfortunate fact of life at Marshall remains.
The Herd sure is going through some coaches.
First, longtime baseball coach Jeff Waggoner was fired. Next, women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper stepped down. Then, veteran track coach Jeff Small was shown the door. And, now, Smith Lyon is leaving.
That’s a fairly hefty amount of attrition from last Oct. 13 to this June 13.