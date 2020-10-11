Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … MU 38, Western Kentucky 14
OFFENSE: A – Talk about fast starts. On the first play of the game, quarterback Grant Wells rifled a 30-yard completion to Broc Thompson. On the second play, running back Brenden Knox raced 45 yards for a touchdown. The offense punched WKU right in the mouth. And never stopped.
Knox finished with 107 yards on 15 carries for 7.1 yards per carry and scored three TDs. Thompson had four receptions for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch). And Wells was 16 of 22 for 162 yards. If it sounds like the offense was balanced, it’s because it was. MU rushed for 182 yards and passed for 162 yards.
DEFENSE: A – Hilltoppers’ quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was absolutely terrorized by Herd defenders. Linebacker Tavante Beckett, in particular, saw to it that WKU had to bench its starting quarterback by recovering three fumbles and returning one 38 yards for a touchdown. Look for Beckett to receive some national awards this week.
Besides Beckett, the Herd’s secondary put on a show. Safeties Nazeeh Johnson (five tackles, four solo), Derreck Pitts (five tackles, three solo) and Brandon Drayton (three tackles, three solo, one sack, one pass breakup) played tremendously well in run defense. Even cornerbacks Stephen Gilmore (four tackles, four solo) and Jaylen McClain-Sapp (three tackles, three solo) got involved.
As a result, WKU managed only 85 yards on 25 carries (3.4-yard average).
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – Punter Robert LeFevre and punt returner Talik Keaton shared the spotlight on this unit. LeFevre punted five times for a 42-yard average. He also nailed a 40-yard punt that rolled dead at WKU’s own two-yard line. As for Keaton, he returned five punts for 65 yards resulting in very good field position for MU.
COACHING: A+ – Just when it seemed like the Herd might be rusty or, perhaps, a bit complacent after a 20-day layoff, the Herd exploded out of the gate in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams. That means MU had very sound and dynamic coaching across the board.
OVERALL: A – As good as the win over Appalachian State was, this victory was even better … because it came on the road.