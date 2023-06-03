Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wahama wasn’t leaving Charleston without a state championship this year.

After losing a heartbreaker to Charleston Catholic in last season’s WVSSAC Class A state baseball tournament title game, the No. 3 White Falcons (27-10) left no doubt in Saturday’s championship contest as they routed Tyler Consolidated 10-0 in six innings at GoMart Ballpark.

Stories you might like

Tags