Wahama wasn’t leaving Charleston without a state championship this year.
After losing a heartbreaker to Charleston Catholic in last season’s WVSSAC Class A state baseball tournament title game, the No. 3 White Falcons (27-10) left no doubt in Saturday’s championship contest as they routed Tyler Consolidated 10-0 in six innings at GoMart Ballpark.
It’s the fifth state championship in Wahama baseball history and, after the White Falcons won the state softball title this year, Wahama is the first school to sweep baseball and softball crowns since Hurricane did so in 2018.
For Wahama coach Billy Zuspan, it’s the third state championship as coach of the White Falcons (2015, 2016, 2023).
“It’s just a great baseball program,” Zuspan said. “So proud of our school. It’s a great school and great community and I’m really proud of these guys and the way they put one up in the trophy case.”
In Thursday’s semifinal, Wahama got revenge over Charleston Catholic with an 4-1 win in 11 innings. Zuspan said that set the tone for Saturday’s championship.
“We really came in loose and relaxed,” Zuspan said. “You would think we would be uptight. We were just relaxed with the experience of being here. We knew after Thursday night, beating Charleston Catholic, a great team there as well, with an 11-inning win, we felt like we were the team to beat.”
Billy Zuspan’s son, Bryce, gave up two runs on the mound in the state championship game last season, which proved to be the difference for Charleston Catholic.
On Saturday, Zuspan gave Tyler Consolidated fits. He went six innings, allowing no runs on four hits, and he struck out six and walked two. Zuspan also went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
“I came in here knowing the pain it was to lose in the last inning [last year],” Bryce Zuspan said. “I knew what I needed to do to get the win for my team today. The entire time I knew that team [Tyler Consolidated] was a hitting team. They always have one big inning and my job was to keep that inning short. They were really swinging at my high changeup. They were trying to bite on it because it looks like a meatball in there.”
Silver Knights coach Robby Jones gave credit to Zuspan.
“We had our pitching machine cranked up to 80 miles per hour to get ready for [Petersburg starter William] VanMeter [in the semifinal],” Jones said. “We’ve seen this Zuspan kid before. He understands the game. You have to tip your cap.”
The game was scoreless through three innings before Eli Rickard’s RBI single gave Wahama a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
The White Falcons busted it open with four runs in the top of the fifth. The scoring started with an Ethan Gray RBI single, followed by a Rickard RBI single on the infield that gave the White Falcons a 3-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Trey Ohlinger singled, driving in two runs, and Wahama took a 5-0 lead.
The White Falcons tallied five more runs in the top of the sixth.
Gray led Wahama at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Rickard was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Tyler Consolidated starting pitcher Jayden Helmick – who was 9-0 leading into Saturday – went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits, and he struck out nine and walked two batters.
“He’s a good pitcher,” Billy Zuspan said. “But we really ran his pitch count. We were seeing pitches; we were fouling pitches. We were drawing some walks. We had some nice, solid contact hits, but we also put the ball in play and saw what happened.”
The No. 1 Silver Knights (32-7) downed Wahama in both games of a regular season doubleheader on April 22 – the lone matchups between the teams prior to Saturday – and Tyler Consolidated hadn’t given up more than seven runs in a game this season prior to Saturday.
“This is the deepest run in the history of the school of the boys programs regardless of sport,” Jones said. “I’m really proud of that fact. But we were built to win it all and we came down here and we gave it all we had.
“We knew they were a really good baseball team. They’re in our conference. We play doubleheaders with them every season. And they have such a good defense that keeps them in games. We haven’t given up more than five runs all season except for one time at Cameron. It was a shell shock. I’ll be honest. With our pitching and defense we gave up under two runs on average in the regular season. This team has never been [beaten via] 10-run [mercy rule]. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we’re proud of our team.”
WAHAMA 000 145 -- 10 12 0
TYLER CONSOLIDATED 000 000 -- 0 4 1
Zuspan and Manuel; Helmick, Davis (5) and Gorby (6).
Top hitters – Wahama: Gray 3-4, 3 RBI; Rickard 2-3, 3 RBIs; Ohlinger 2-3, 2 RBI.