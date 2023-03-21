Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

jmonroe tucker4
James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) and Josh Burks (0) congratulate each other during the awards ceremony following their win over Tucker County for the Class A state championship Saturday. Allen has been named captain of the Class A all-state first team by the West Virginia Sport Writers Association.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A season of dominance on the basketball court ended in a dominating performance on the all-state team.

After running roughshod through the competition all season and at the Class A boys basketball state tournament — winning by an average of 34 points per game in Charleston — James Monroe placed three players, including captain Eli Allen, on the Class A all-state team released Tuesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

