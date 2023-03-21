Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Webster County’s Sydney Baird is the captain of the Class A prep girls basketball all-state first team, as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

 Josh Hughes | Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Only one team per class gets to cut down the net in Charleston, and for the second straight season the Cameron Dragons did the honors in Class A girls basketball.

Webster County, which lost 54-51 to the Dragons in the state tournament semifinals, made quite a bit of history this year.

