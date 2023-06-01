Wahama’s Ethan Gray connects for a hit driving in a run in the eighth inning of a Class A prep baseball state tournament semifinal game against Charleston Catholic on Thursday night at GoMart Ballpark. The White Falcons prevailed over the Irish in 11 innings. STORY ONpage3B.
The state baseball tournament was full of Wahama drama.
The White Falcons scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning on Thursday to defeat Charleston Catholic 4-1 in a high school Class A semifinal at GoMart Ballpark.
Bryce Zuspan, a junior and one of the smallest players on the field, provided the biggest hit. The son of Wahama coach Billy Suspan singled to center to score Eli Rickard for a 2-1 lead. Rickard led off the inning with a base hit to left and moved to second on a sacrifice.
Aaron Henry followed with a two-out double to plate Zuspan. Nathan Manuel's triple to left-center knocked in Henry for a 4-1 lead.
"I saw the first pitch, and after I saw it, I knew I was going to be able to hit it," Bryce Zuspan said, his voice husky from yelling throughout the game. "I just wanted to put it in play and win the game. It was a lot of pressure. I knew our team had it in us. It was a long night, but we settled down and finally did it."
Wahama took the lead in the top of the eighth when Manuel reached on a two-base error, husting to second to beat a throw, and Ethan Gray doubled to left to score him.
Charleston Catholic rallied thanks to a pair of White Falcons errors, including a dropped popup that would have ended the game had it been caught. The first miscue put Jonah DiCocco on first base. Gage Tawney singled to drive in DiCocco and tie it 1-1.
The Irish had a chance to win it in the 10th when Gannon Morris tried to score from second on a single by Jeffrey Reynolds, but Hayden Lloyd threw him out at the plate. Tawney then flied out to right with the bases loaded for the third out.
"We didn't get timely hits," said Charleston Catholic coach Will Bobinger, whose team left 14 runners on base. "We had the bases loaded, some other runners on base. You have to give Wahama credit, especially Aaron Henry. He threw a tremendous game."
Henry had a no-hitter through five innings before DiCocco hit a fly ball to center that defenders lost in the lights. It was the only hit Henry gave up before leaving with one out in the eighth because he'd reached his 110-pitch limit. He kept Irish hitters off-balance with a combination of off-speed pitches that allowed his fastball to play up. Henry struck out five, walked six and hit one batter.
DiCocco also pitched well before leaving after 110 pitches. He allowed just two hits.
Wahama meets No. 1 seed Tyler Consolidated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the championship game. The Silver Knights beat Petersburg 7-5 in the first semifinal.