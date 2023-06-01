Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The state baseball tournament was full of Wahama drama.

The White Falcons scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning on Thursday to defeat Charleston Catholic 4-1 in a high school Class A semifinal at GoMart Ballpark.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

