Winfield’s Maddox Shaffer (4) is congratulated by Quincy Miller (center) and other teammates after scoring a run against Lewis County during a Class AA baseball state tournament semifinal game Friday at GoMart Ballpark.
The Winfield Generals put together yet another shining display of competitive baseball Friday evening in front of a high-energy crowd.
The fan support in the Generals’ 6-2 win over Lewis County in the Class AA state semifinals mirrors the backing they have received from their fan base in recent sports program successes, which included a recent softball state championship and a semifinal showing in football — not to mention girls track and field.
Throughout the game the Generals seemed to feed off of the crowd’s intensity, which was evident in the bottom of the second inning when leadoff hitter Xavier Hensley doubled and the entire team came out of the dugout to congratulate a runner who had scored on the play. On the throw home from the outfield, there was nearly interference as the throw was off the mark and nearly into the General players on the field.
“The community is the bedrock in high school sports,” said Winfield coach Will Isaacs, who is also the school’s athletic director. “In Winfield, that’s what the community does. They get behind everything, and it appeals to everybody. We’re fortunate that it’s that way.”
The liveliness from the fans harkens back to the 1980s intensity, when legendary coach Leon McCoy was winning state championships using extremely prepared athletes.
“Our guys are just so together. They feed off the fan support,” Isaacs said.
With the victory, the Generals advance to the championship game Saturday, and win or lose, they certainly figure to have fan support.