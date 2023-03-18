What exactly is it that works when it comes to Chapmanville boys basketball?
Tigers coach Brad Napier delved into that after his team beat Charleston Catholic 59-49 in the Class AA state final on Saturday night.
“I think we have really good team chemistry,” Napier said. “Our guys really like to play with each other. They enjoy being around each other. We have great, great kids, and our kids expect to win. I think that’s one of the biggest things to overcome when you’re building a program. You want to have a program that expects to win, expects to be in the state tournament every year and play at a high level.”
Not only is the team chemistry a big reason for Chapmanville’s success in hoops, but the Tigers’ fan base plays an important part in it as well.
In this week’s state tournament, people donning orange and black flooded the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“I love it,” Napier said. “I love the passion our community has about sports, not just basketball, but all sports. And not only sports, but they’re very involved in academics and anything that our school needs to help our kids. Our community always steps up and provides that, and they show up. They show up, especially in March over here and they support us. Just super happy to be able to have the support and the following that we have.”
It would have been hard to imagine Chapmanville cutting down the nets in Charleston on Saturday without seniors such as Brody Dalton, Sal Dean, Isaiah Smith and Devon Workman.
“Once that final buzzer went off and everybody was yelling, jumping around, hype, I was trying to look around and really take it all in,” Dalton said. “It really hasn’t hit me yet that I ended my career as a state champ, and it’s hard to explain. It’s just awesome.”
Dean, also a senior, feels like this was an appropriate ending to his remarkable career.
“Just knowing that we went out there my last game that I ever played, we won a state championship, that’s how we were supposed to do it,” Dean said. “We did it right, and I didn’t want to go home losing. Had to give it our all for 32 minutes.”
The coach said it has been fun to coach players like Dean and Dalton, who were the only two seniors who spoke at the podium in the postgame presser.
Napier knows the kind of excitement they play with, and he didn’t forget Smith, Workman and Landon Tomblin.
“We have really good senior leadership, and these guys are really competitive,” Napier said. “Our practices are pretty heated at times, and they bring the best out of each other. I think that prepares you for games like this and the games like yesterday.”
Napier didn’t forget to mention one other senior: Tucker Adkins.
The Chapmanville student section has a chant — “We want Tucker!” — and any time Napier would pull Adkins from the bench and send him to the scorer’s table, Danny Godby Gym would go nuts with cheering and excitement.
Sure enough, Adkins came into the game as the Tigers were winning handily with 1.8 seconds left in Saturday’s title game, and the place went crazy once again.
“Tucker is definitely a fan/community favorite,” Napier said. “He always hits a shot. If he would’ve got a shot up, he would’ve made it.”
All those things truly are ingredients to a recipe for success, and, luckily for Chapmanville, the Tigers boast them.
That’s why a third state championship is going to Tiger Country.