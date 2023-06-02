Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Winfield baseball team looked perfectly at home Friday night at GoMart Ballpark.

The No. 1-seeded Generals (29-9) scored a run in each of the first three innings en route to a 6-2 WVSSAC Class AA state tournament semifinal victory over No. 4 Lewis County (15-11).

