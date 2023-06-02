The Winfield baseball team looked perfectly at home Friday night at GoMart Ballpark.
The No. 1-seeded Generals (29-9) scored a run in each of the first three innings en route to a 6-2 WVSSAC Class AA state tournament semifinal victory over No. 4 Lewis County (15-11).
The Generals move on to face either Keyser or Shady Spring in Saturday’s title game. The Keyser-Shady Spring game ended after press time.
Winfield is in the state championship game for the first time since 2002, when the Generals defeated Wayne 11-2 for the title.
“Postseason baseball is always very close,” Winfield coach Will Isaacs said. “No matter regular-season records, you’re playing a close game. These teams are playing for their lives. And then if you lose, it’s your last game of the season, so everybody gives their maximum effort. We’ll take ‘not pretty’ as long as it’s a win.”
Winfield starting pitcher Karson Frye went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit, and he struck out 10 batters. Frye walked five batters and hit two, but he limited the damage.
“At times he has overpowering stuff, but he has to trust his stuff in the strike zone,” Isaacs said. “If he’ll trust his stuff in the strike zone, he’ll give up a few hits, but he’ll give us a chance to win.”
Lewis County coach Tyler Wood said jitters had a role.
“I was really hoping that our nerves wouldn’t play a factor,” Wood said. “It did last a little longer than I thought. We ran into a good arm. That kid is probably just one of the best arms in the state. Our bats just didn’t travel down here. The one positive I will give our guys is they fought back like all season.”
Errors plagued the Minutemen as they committed four. Winfield scored its six runs on five hits. Lewis County starting pitcher Brayden Carder went six innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out eight batters.
“They only had one more hit than us and outscored us by four runs,” Wood said. “That’s all you need to know. A lot of mental mistakes. We tried to get them on turf as much as we could. It’s a different ball game down here.”
The Generals were dominant from the get-go.
Dylan Kuhl put the Generals on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the second, Winfield scored three as Blake Withrow hit an RBI triple and Xavier Hensley drove in two with a single.
In the bottom of the third, the Generals added two more. Kuhl scored on a dropped fly ball in left field and Brett Bumgarner hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.
“It’s always best to play in front,” Isaacs said. “I’m just going to look at it like we used two relievers that we still have tomorrow and now they’re acclimated to the mound. They brought some experience.”
Frye got into a big jam in the top of the fifth as he walked a batter and hit two to load the bases with one out for cleanup hitter Trenton Hurt, but Hurt flied out to right and Zachary James did the same to left to end the threat.
Lewis County got into Winfield’s bullpen in the sixth as Frye hit his pitch limit. The Minutemen got to Brycen Brown and Blake Withrow for two runs in the top of the seventh. Lewis County loaded the bases, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Ryder Aman lined out to shortstop to end the game.
“You just have to trust what your plan is, and our plan is to continue to compete in the strike zone and locate and make the plays,” Isaacs said. “They put some pressure on and you just have to keep playing.”