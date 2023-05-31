You’ll have to forgive Winfield and Lewis County’s baseball teams if they look like awestruck sight-seers upon arrival at GoMart Ballpark on Friday.
The Generals and Minutemen haven’t been to the WVSSAC state tournament in a minute.
Lewis County is making its first state appearance in 37 years, coach Tyler Wood said, while Winfield is playing this deep in the postseason for the first time in 21 years, skipper Will Isaacs said.
They face off in the Class AA semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.
Isaacs is confident the top-seeded Generals (28-9), even if they’re as green as their jerseys in terms of experience on this stage, will be able to handle their turn at the show.
“I believe that you create pressure yourself, but I also think that you handle pressure by being prepared and sticking to your routines and doing the things that you’re capable of doing, not trying to do too much,” Isaacs said. “So that’s been our whole emphasis this week is, do your job each pitch, do what you’re supposed to do, be in the right spot, make the right decision, and I think that’s how you’re able to not handle pressure, but be able to compete within pressure.”
Wood doesn’t think any of the Minutemen have even so much as played “in an actual ballpark before,” he said, but he figures their experience in another high-profile sport may help with big-game jitters.
“I hope the starstruck doesn’t last very long,” Wood said, “but we’ve got a lot of football players on our team too, and they draw crowds on Friday nights, so I’m hoping that it doesn’t take them very long to adjust and just realize that it’s the same game that we’ve been playing over the years, and just to get right back to Minutemen baseball.”
That means a high-octane offensive attack and enthusiastic approach, Isaacs said. Lewis County (15-10) scored 11 or more runs in all but one of its postseason games. The other was a 4-1 defeat of Robert C. Byrd to close out a region finals sweep on May 23 in Clarksburg.
Since a six-game skid in late March and April, the Minutemen have gone 12-3. Two of the losses were to University in tune-ups between postseason series, and the other was 4-1 at Herbert Hoover on April 22 – which Lewis County emphatically avenged by beating the Huskies twice by a combined 25-3 in the sectional tournament.
“Everything was just rolling,” Wood said. “We’ve never really had that before here. We’ve had good ballclubs, but it’s always been, one inning or one little thing happens, and everybody’s head drops, like it’s the end of the world. But they found a way to put the small things past them and realize it’s gonna happen, you just gotta deal with it, and it’s about how you deal with the failures. That’s the game of baseball.”
Lewis County features five hitters with 70 or more at-bats and an average above .350. Trenton Hunt hits .397, with 36 RBIs. Grant Mealey (.354, 29 RBIs), Brayden Carder (.373), Joseph Aman (.390) and Zachary James (.357, 20 RBIs) flesh out a dangerous lineup.
“They’re very aggressive at the plate, and they swing it and they hit it hard,” Isaacs said of the Minutemen. “We have our hands full. They’re gonna attack us and swing the bats, and we’re gonna have to locate [pitches] and play defense.”
Winfield is on a similarly hot streak. The Generals are 17-2 since a 3-3 midseason stretch. The second of those losses was to Logan, 2-1, in the opener of a regional series on the road.
Winfield responded with a 12-3 win in Game 2 at home and then a 4-2 decision in Logan to eliminate the two-time defending Class AA champions.
Isaacs pointed to the Generals’ performance in the finale – in which they trailed 2-0 through six innings before rallying to extend their season – as evidence of their capability.
“It’s a confidence boost for our team, knowing that you’re never out of a game,” Isaacs said. “Continue trying to do the things that we try to do, and you have a chance. And that’s all you can ask for in a game is be in a position where, you come through, you have a chance to win. It will definitely propel us into this week.”
Maddox Shafer is hitting .363 and has driven in 29 runs and scored 37 for Winfield. Brycen Brown bats .358, with 24 RBIs, and Brett Bumgarner checks in at a .321 clip and 35 RBIs.
Friday night’s second Class AA semifinal matches Keyser (20-6) and Shady Spring (21-11). That game is scheduled for 50 minutes after the Generals and Minutemen are finished. The title tilt is Saturday evening.