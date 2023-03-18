Charleston Catholic’s season didn’t come to an ideal end.
The No. 4-seeded Irish boys made it to the state basketball tournament championship for the first time since 2014, but Charleston Catholic met its maker against No. 3 Chapmanville in the Class AA final.
The Tigers imposed their will on the way to a 59-49 title game victory on Saturday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Irish (22-6) look to next season and, with five returning starters expected, Catholic has a chance to be right back on the same floor next year.
Jayallen Turner (junior), Jeff Reynolds (junior), Zaden Ranson (freshman), Max Wilcox (sophomore) and Gio Cinco (junior) will return with state tournament experience on their resume. Catholic coach Hunter Moles said the returning starters will be helpful next season, but it’s not just the veterans from whom he’s expecting production.
“It’s going to help us know what we need to work on and know what we got coming back,” Moles said. “We have a lot of young guys that need to step up. It takes more than five basketball players to win the state championship. We’re going to need more than those five returning starters. It’s about all of us. We need to be better coaches and better teammates to get us over this hump.”
Turner scored a game-high 26 points and Wilcox tallied 16 points. They earned Class AA All-Tournament honors.
“I was just constantly thinking about how far we’ve come to get here,” Turner said. “This one loss doesn’t define who we are. We’ll be back. This will just add fuel to the fire coming up next year.”
Turner is still taking time to process the deep playoff run but he said soon the offseason work will begin.
“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Turner said. “I’m more thinking about all the support we got and the seniors. We’ll be back next year. We have a long time just to work and keep gaining our chemistry. I’ll be lifting and conditioning and shooting, and then I start AAU in about a month from now. I’ll play that throughout the summer. We’ll do some lifting with the team.”
Moles explained what his team has to do in order to reach the Class AA mountaintop next year.
“Don’t be satisfied,” Moles said. “You have to stay hungry. I’m trying to teach that after we get out of here to stay hungry. Don’t settle for anything and go for whatever you want. If you want something, you have to go take it.”
Teams like Catholic – teams that don’t have recent state tournament experience — often struggle once they get to Charleston. But the Irish allowed six second-half points to earn a quarterfinal win over South Harrison, and they upset No. 1 Williamstown to reach the final.
“It’s great experience,” Moles said. “You have to go through things. Experience is the best teacher of life. It’s that simple. You can always use more of it. It’s just going to help our guys understand what’s going on this week – just emotionally and physically how hard it is. Hopefully we can make it back here.”
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier led the Tigers to titles in 2018 and 2019 before Saturday. Napier said Catholic was one of the tougher opponents he’s had to face.
“Charleston Catholic plays great defense,” Napier said. “They’re as good defensively as anybody in the state. They’re really physical and they play extremely hard. They’re coached really well and [Moles] had those guys firing. They play as hard as anyone in the state. Turner is a load for anybody to stop. They’re going to be really good next year. They have a ton of talent coming back. They’re playing a lot of youth. Sometimes you have to go through some moments like this to get over the hump.”