Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

catholic chapmanville9
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic's Max Wilcox (left) and Jayallen Turner were named to the Class AA all tournament team following the championship game with Chapmanville Saturday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic’s season didn’t come to an ideal end.

The No. 4-seeded Irish boys made it to the state basketball tournament championship for the first time since 2014, but Charleston Catholic met its maker against No. 3 Chapmanville in the Class AA final.

Stories you might like

Tags