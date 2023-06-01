Knights and Dragons have waged monumental battles through the centuries in mythical lore.
They'll meet again in a less-medieval setting at 10 a.m. Friday when the top-seeded Cabell Midland Knights (29-10) take on the fourth-seeded St. Albans Red Dragons (25-15) in the Class AAA semifinals of the West Virginia state baseball tournament at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
The clubs are quite similar in that they rely more on pitching and defense than offense.
"Pitching has been the strength," Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. "We thought going into the season pitching and defense would be the strength. Our hitting has been better than I thought it would've been and that's a nice surprise."
St. Albans coach Rick Whitman offered a similar take on his team.
"We're not as good on offense as we have been the last few years," Whitman said. "We've found a way to scratch out enough runs to win games. Our pitching and defense has kept us in games."
Both teams have made it to the semifinals the hard way. The Red Dragons, who won state titles in 2017 and 2019, split their first two games in the sectional tournament and had to win the third to reach the regional. There, St. Albans lost the opener and needed to win two straight to take the title.
Cabell Midland, which won a state championship in 2003 and finished runner-up in 2006 and 2013, came from the sectional losers bracket to win twice at top-seeded Spring Valley, including taking a 13-inning marathon facing elimination.
The Knights beat the Red Dragons 11-1 on April 13 in Ona. Both coaches say that game means little, if anything, now.
"Cabell Midland is really good," Whitman said. "Anything can happen in one game. We have to play well to win."
Brumfield said the Knights have put the regular-season triumph over St. Albans behind them.
"We told them we have to take it one game at a time," Brumfield said. "It's a baseball game and anything can happen. We have to come out and play our game. Anybody can win this thing. It's about who's the hottest team at the right time and who's playing the best baseball."
The Red Dragons aren't offensively deficient. Shortstop Ayden Youngblood leads the team with a .447 batting average. Tristan Harless hits .403 and Garrett Comer .367. Ryker Parker has three home runs. Comer, Harless and Bryce Eggleton all own earned run averages under 2.66.
"Comer is a senior who really stepped up," Whitman said. "He won two games in the sectional and one in the region."
The Knights feature a deep pitching staff headed by Kenyon Collins, who has committed to the University of Dayton. Collins has struck out 61 in 41 innings and sports a 2.54 ERA. Jared Nethercutt (2.03 ERA), Jack Eastone (1.52 ERA) and Hunter McSweeney (1.30 ERA) round out the pitching staff. All those are capable hitters, as are Isaac Petitt (.330 batting average), Luke Samuel (.367 average), Ray Ray Williams (.327 average) and others.
"We feel good," Brumfield said. "We feel confident with the schedule we've played this year. We've played St. Albans, Morgantown, Huntington, Spring Valley and Hurricane. We've had a tough schedule. Our kids feel good about themselves."
The winner advances to the championship game about 12:30 p.m. Saturday versus the victor from the other semifinal pitting No. 2 University (25-11) against No. 3 Hedgesville (27-8).