If Hedgesville is following the same script it has all postseason, coach Eric Grove likes the Eagles’ chances in the Class AAA baseball state final on Saturday.
“When we’ve played in these sets, our first game’s been our worst,” Grove said Friday. “I’d love for that to be the same tomorrow.”
That’s because Grove spoke after the Eagles had just upended University 3-1 to get back to the state final for the first time since 2013.
Hedgesville’s Lane DeLauter pitched one out shy of a complete game, allowing three hits and one run, with eight strikeouts and three walks. Jaxson Ruest needed just two pitches to get the final out and send the Eagles to the championship game against Cabell Midland.
All of the game’s scoring was contained in the first inning. Hedgesville (28-8) tallied three runs in the top of the first, when Braylon Conner scored on a wild pitch, Landon Pence singled home Noah Brown and Connor Quinn’s single plated Ruest.
Wenkai Campbell knocked in a run for the Hawks in the bottom half, but DeLauter shut University (25-12) down after that.
“I feel so good for him because of the family name, because of the situation,” Grove said of DeLauter, whose older brother Chase was drafted 16th overall in the 2022 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians.
“He goes to every ballpark in America, and it’s all about, ‘Well, you’re not Chase.’ Well, you did something today that means a lot to our community, to yourself, to your family. Super proud of him. He needed a moment like this and he went and got it, and that’s awesome.”
Quinn was 3 for 3 and Pence had two hits for the Eagles.
Zach Harman took the decision for the Hawks. He allowed three runs on eight hits, with six punch outs and four walks over six frames.
University, which had won 19 of 22 games, remains in search of its first state final appearance.