Top-seeded North Marion claimed its fifth girls state championship in the nightcap on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as the Huskies jumped all over No. 6 seed Philip Barbour in the Class AAA title game, 88-60.

The Huskies (25-1) wasted no time to take full control of the game as they used their pressure defense to race out to a 14-3 lead before the first media timeout.

