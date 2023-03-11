Top-seeded North Marion claimed its fifth girls state championship in the nightcap on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as the Huskies jumped all over No. 6 seed Philip Barbour in the Class AAA title game, 88-60.
The Huskies (25-1) wasted no time to take full control of the game as they used their pressure defense to race out to a 14-3 lead before the first media timeout.
North Marion continued the hot shooting to close out the first period. The Huskies took a 16-point lead into the second quarter after a Brooklyn Jackson 3 gave them a 26-10 lead.
"A great start to the game and we put four quarters together," North Marion coach Mike Parrish said after the game. "It looked like Husky basketball out there tonight. ... They were ready to go tonight, and it showed."
Philip Barbour (16-11) tried to battle back in the second quarter as it trimmed the lead down to 12 at 30-18 after a layup by Braylyn Sparks.
That was as close as the Colts got the rest of the way as North Marion ended the first half on a 21-6 run to take a commanding 51-24 lead into halftime.
Philip Barbour outpaced the Huskies 17-15 in the third quarter but still trailed 66-41 heading into the fourth.
"We ran into a good team who shot very well," Philip Barbour coach Rick Mouser said. "Normally, we score 60 points, we are winning. They shot extremely well. And their pressure hurt us a little bit. They shot 54% from 3. It's hard to beat that."
North Marion, which finished the game a blistering 12 for 22 from 3-point range, put its third 20-plus quarter of the night together in the fourth.
The Huskies shot 35 for 62 from the floor, good for a 56.5% clip.
"When shots are falling, the game is so much easier," Parrish said. "They feed off the energy. And our kids came off the bench to hit big shots and keep it going."
Olivia Toland paced the Huskies with 18 points and also dished out nine assists, while Emma Freels also tossed in 18 points with four assists and four steals.
Brooklyn Jackson came off the bench to chip in 13 points for the Huskies, while Aubrey Hamilton registered a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Mackenna Halfin notched a double-double for Philip Barbour with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Averi Carpenter and Braylyn Sparks each chipped in 14 points.
"I told them last year when we lost in the semifinals that we didn't work hard and we made it to the semis," Parrish said. "The first couple weeks of practice I was on them telling them, 'Y'all didn't work, you don't want to win it.' And they proved me wrong. So maybe that motivated them, to prove me wrong that we could win a state championship."
The championship was the fifth for the Huskies, all coming since 2009. They won Class AAA titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and took the Class AA title in 2018, all under the direction of Parrish.
Saturday was Philip Barbour's first-ever appearance in a girls state championship game in any class. In fact, the Colts' first-round win over East Fairmont was their first state tournament win.