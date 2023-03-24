Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — When junior standout Sharron Young went down at the end of January with a broken shooting hand, his Morgantown teammates weren’t sure what to think.

“I think the initial shock of Sharron breaking his hand in the first practice was a little weird,” Mohigans coach Dave Tallman said. “Everything was basically predicated on what he does as a player, and he makes everybody around him so much better. It forced other guys to step up.”

Stories you might like

Tags