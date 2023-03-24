Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

capital wheelingprk2
Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas (left) and Lala Woods (1) defend as Capital’s Kyra Brown drives to the basket during a girls basketball game in 2022. Bordas and Woods both were named to the 2023 Class AAAA girls basketball all-state first team.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The strength of Region 1 in Class AAAA prep girls basketball was on display throughout the season led by two schools from the same section in Wheeling Park and Morgantown.

It was only fitting that the Patriots and Mohigans were the last two teams standing, meeting for the fifth time this year in a state championship game that Morgantown won 54-50.

