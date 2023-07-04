HUNTINGTON — Some surnames, when brought up in the realm of athletics, ring a bell for many fans.
Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but now also a freshman at the University of Texas.
Harrison, a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts and Pro Football Hall of Famer who caught passes from Manning -- but now that name appears on the back of an Ohio State Buckeyes jersey.
The legacies of each Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison are cemented in football lore. But there's a second generation rising from those same bloodlines - and many more - who are paving their own path in the athletics realm.
But is the shadow to big to get out from under? Not for Jaden Yates, a Marshall University freshman and son of MU Hall of Famer Max Yates.
The younger Yates came as an early enrollee in the 2023 signing class and went through spring practice with the Thundering Herd as he begins his collegiate career. His decision was one he owns and said wasn't made just because Marshall was his father's alma mater.
"I made a tweet when I committed that I know I'm in his footsteps, but I'm not in his shadow by any means. This is my legacy, my career that I'm starting," Yates said in a press conference on National Signing Day in February.
Yates isn't alone in that category, joining Cole Pennington and Cam Pedro as current Marshall athletes whose fathers have also played for the Herd football program. But Marshall coach Charles Huff has been careful in his approach as they begin their collegiate careers.
"Obviously it's part of it, right? Most of those kids have grown up in a world where they've been the 'the son of ...' so they've grown up in a different scenario than a lot of other kids," Huff said, "but I think the biggest thing is managing expectations with them one-on-one."
But they won't ever be expected to step in the same shoes, fill the same roles, or have the same successes as their fathers did in Huntington.
"We've got some legacy kids on our team whose parents played significant roles here, and when the time comes, their kids will have their opportunities to pave their own way," Huff said.
That's a similar approach that other coaches are taking when developing athletes that are now sometimes referred to as "legacy" players.
In Hattiesburg, Mississippi, there's Frank Gore Jr., a running back at Southern Miss and son of Frank Gore Sr., a longtime NFL running back, who is coming off a season in which he rushed for more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.
Golden Eagles coach Will Hall said, in his experience, no two situations are the same and comparing can be a dangerous game.
"You have to take it on a case-by-case and family-by-family basis," Hall said. "A lot of times it depends on how close the young man is to his father, does he play the same position as his father and does he admire his father?"
Hall, while not a second-generation player, is a second-generation coach. Bobby Hall, his father, won more than 300 games as a high school football coach in Mississippi. Will chose the same career path, now entering his third season as the Golden Eagles' coach.
Hall grew into his own coaching style. Frank Gore Jr. grew into his own playing style, and athletes across the country tabbed as legacy players will all do the same, including in Huntington.
It just might take some time for them to find who they are at the Division I level of college football.
"There's an expectation you have to have in-house and block out the noise," Huff said. "They've got to understand that they are evaluated against themselves, not their dad's stats or production. Obviously they have the same bloodline, but you've got to go pave your own way."