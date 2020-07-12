Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.