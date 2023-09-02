Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

distance run6
Buy Now

Charleston Distance Run winner Colin Martin of Pittsburgh crosses the finish line at Laidley Field Saturday morning.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The Charleston Distance run, a 15-mile race in which hundreds of people from throughout the region navigate the hilly course that runs throughout West Virginia's capital city before finishing at University of Charleston Stadium, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

The race started in 1973 and the 50th men's first-place finisher was Pittsburgh's Colin Martin. Martin (1:20:32.5) outran runner-up William Cadwell (12:21:02.6).

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags