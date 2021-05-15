West Virginia University got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the first inning, en route to a 6-3 home baseball win over Miami Ohio Saturday in Morgantown in non-conference action.
Matt McCormick was 3 for 4 with an RBI for WVU (20-23), Hudson Byorick drove in three runs, and Austin Davis, Nathan Blasick and Victor Scott all had two hits for the Mountaineers.
WVU starting pitcher Ben Hampton threw six solid innings, allowing just two earned runs and six hits. Three Mountaineer relievers allowed just one run in three innings.
•••
UAB SWEEPS MARSHALL: UAB got strong pitching performances in earning a pair of shutouts over Marshall Saturday at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.
UAB’s pitching staff allowed just three hits in a 9-0 win in game one before following it up with a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win in the second game.
With the wins, UAB stays alive in the race to make the Conference USA Tournament, which begins next week.
The teams will finish out the regular season with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday in Huntington. The game will serve as Marshall’s final game of the season.
In game one, UAB scored three runs in the first before adding five in the top of the second to take a commanding lead.
Colton Schultz got things going for the Blazers with a two-run home run in the first, then John Paul Fullerton followed with another home one out later.
Schultz again came up clutch in the top of the second, lacing a bases-clearing double down the right-field line before Fullerton followed two batters later with a double of his own to add another pair.
Fullerton then punctuated the contest with a solo home run with a shot to right-center in the seventh.
UAB’s Tyler O’Clair pitched a complete game in which he allowed three hits and walked four while striking out 10.
In game two, the Blazers scored three runs in the top of the second with two coming courtesy of a two-run triple from Chandler Simpson. The Blazers added insurance in the third inning when they used a Marshall error and double from David Harris to push the lead to 5-0.
Fullerton added a final run when he laced an RBI double in the sixth.
UAB’s Nick Wright got the win in game two after allowing two hits in his three innings of work while striking out four. Marshall did not have a hit after the third inning.