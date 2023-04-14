Isaac McKneely wasted little time making his mark on the basketball floor at the collegiate level as a freshman at Virginia this past season.
The Poca native got high marks in the classroom, too.
McKneely was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team on Thursday.
The requirements for that recognition include a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester, a 3.0 cumulative average for an athlete’s academic career and participation in at least 50% of the team’s games.
The 6-foot-4, 179-pound guard played in all 33 contests for the Cavaliers, starting one, as a freshman. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for Virginia, with a season high of 15 points against Monmouth on Nov. 11.
McKneely shot 42.3% from the field, 39.2% from the perimeter and 70.8% from the charity stripe.
He cracked double figures in scoring eight times, picking right up where he left off after twice being named both West Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Bill Evans Award recipient as the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s selection for the state’s top player while with the Dots.
McKneely is one of six Cavaliers named to the All-ACC Academic Team. He is joined by Francisco Caffaro, Ryan Dunn, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick and Ben Vander Plas. Forty-four players across the league qualified for the team.
McKneely’s major is listed as undeclared.
Virginia went 25-8 overall and 15-5 in ACC play. The Cavaliers earned a No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed before a shocking 68-67 loss to Furman in the first round.