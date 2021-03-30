Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.