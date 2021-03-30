When Chance Knox and his teammates at VMI opened fall football camp on Aug. 6, they were destined for disappointment. Ten days into practice, the fall season was scrapped due to COVID-19.
The Southern Conference eventually followed suit with other Football Championship Subdivision leagues and opted for an abbreviated spring football schedule, but after practicing in the cold and snow for several weeks, the Keydets were dealt another delay when their Feb. 20 opener against Chattanooga was canceled because of COVID issues within the Mocs’ program.
But once they hit the field, the Keydets have been passing one milestone after another, with Knox — a true freshman from Capital — riding shotgun on the dizzying journey. The former All-Stater with the Cougars has make a seamless transition into one of the top passing offenses in FCS, helping VMI get off to a record-breaking 5-0 start and a No. 10 FCS ranking with two games left in the regular season and, most importantly, leading the league, since the SoCon champ gains an automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Knox has caught 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score in a season-opening 14-13 victory versus Furman, which ended a five-game losing skid to the Paladins.
In last week’s 36-31 win against Wofford, Knox hauled in a 17-yard TD touchdown pass and after a couple of teammates went out with injuries, was thrust into regular duty with the kickoff return team. All he did there was bring back four kicks for 126 yards, including a 70-yarder to start the third quarter. He’s also the only punt returner the Keydets have utilized this season.
It would have been hard to see such a scenario unfolding for VMI and Knox a few months ago, since the Keydets haven’t posted a winning record since 1981 and finished 0-11 as recently as 2017 and were 1-10 in 2018.
“Yes, it’s definitely been kind of a roller coaster event for us,’’ Knox said, “especially with the season being canceled back in the fall. It was a week by week thing even as we got closer to games back at Christmas and COVID was on the rise again. But we had high expectations and our goals included trying to win the SoCon championship and that’s still there for us now, competing with two games left and our coaches have done a great job keeping us level-headed and focused on the task.
“For myself, I just wanted to come in and ultimately help in any way I can. We have lots of guys coming back from the offense last year and I wanted to come in and step up and make plays and be that guy.’’
The sudden start may have surprised the rest of the country’s FCS teams, but certainly not the Keydets and coach Scott Wachenheim. The players knew something special was brewing, which caused Reece Udinski, the returning starter at quarterback and the Southern Conference’ preseason offensive player of the year, to put his personal plans on hold.
Udinski had already decided to go to Maryland as a graduate transfer once the season was over, but put those plans on hold so he could stick around and lead the Keydets back to glory. But it hasn’t been just Udinski, either, as evidenced by the play of backup quarterback Seth Morgan, a redshirt freshman from Pittsburgh who took over last week following a knee injury to Udinski.
All Morgan did was complete 25 of 34 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns and rush for 76 yards in the win against Wofford, the first for VMI versus the Terriers since 2002.
“We’ve got a great quarterback room with a great offensive coordinator and quarterback coach [in Billy Cosh],’’ Knox said. “He’s prepared them so well in the off-season.’’
A few other accomplishments for the Keydets already this season include:
n Cracking the FCS Top 25 for the first time. Virginia Military Institute has been playing in NCAA I-AA or the FCS since 1982. The last time the Keydets were nationally ranked was 20th in the final Associated Press poll in 1957.
n The Keydets ended long dry spells against Western Carolina (17 games), Furman (2014) and Mercer (2015). The win against Furman was the first for VMI against a ranked opponent since 2002.
Certainly, the Keydets had to be hounded by taunts of “same old VMI’’ coming into the season, but they have managed to overcome the negativity about their past.
“This senior group here right now,’’ Knox said, “really stepped up and kind of set the tone the past couple years. They went 0-11 and 1-10, but just continued to work and push each other and the [next] classes came in and bonded together. Obviously, no one likes to lose and we’ve been going hard every day in practice and preparing in every way in meetings and on the field, and it’s paid off.’’
Knox also had to overcome obstacles to get to where he’s a regular contributor in his freshman season, since a lot of preparation had to be done remotely or virtually, even after he got to the Lexington campus.
“Definitely,’’ Knox said. “But as far as me being able to learn the offense pretty quickly, it was just because having meetings so much and the other guys already here were helping refresh the guys studying the plays so much every day. When you got on the field, it was just second nature and you walked through it. You were prepared for it.’’
That preparation allows Knox to be ready when his number is called.
“We’ve got the Air Raid offense,’’ he said, “to throw the ball. Early on in the first couple of games, I was just establishing myself and making a couple of catches, and I’ve kind of stepped up a little bit more now when they throw me in there. I let them have confidence in me to make plays, which has helped me get more playing time.’’