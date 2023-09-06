Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Coming off competitive season openers last Thursday, both the University of Charleston and West Virginia State football teams are back in action again at home on a short week to open Mountain East Conference play on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles host Concord at 7 p.m. at University of Charleston Stadium, while the Yellow Jackets entertain UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m. at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.

