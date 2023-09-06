Coming off competitive season openers last Thursday, both the University of Charleston and West Virginia State football teams are back in action again at home on a short week to open Mountain East Conference play on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles host Concord at 7 p.m. at University of Charleston Stadium, while the Yellow Jackets entertain UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m. at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium.
Concord (0-1) at Charleston (1-0)
Charleston is coming off a 22-13 win over Gannon (Pennsylvania) in its lidlifter.
Trailing 13-9 with less than four minutes to play, the Golden Eagles picked up two late touchdowns to rally and win. Marquan Herron caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Javonte Howard with 3:53 remaining to put Charleston ahead, and Chavon Wright tacked on a 9-yard scoring run with 1:55 to go.
Howard completed 17 of 29 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tae Marrero made five snags for 64 yards. Thomas Ashworth also caught five passes, one of which went for a touchdown.
Wright rushed 19 times for 71 yards and a score.
Charleston won despite being outgained 273 yards to 243, allowing 18 first downs to 14 of its own, losing time of possession by a margin of 35:46 to 24:14, and going 2 of 13 on third-down conversions.
The Mountain Lions dropped a 56-10 decision to Emory & Henry in their opener on Saturday. Down 21-0 through one quarter, Concord outscored the Wasps 10-7 in the middle two frames before being blanked 28-0 in the fourth.
The Mountain Lions were outgained just 385 yards to 330 but gave up three defensive TDs.
Kris Copeland caught 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown to pace Concord.
UNC Pembroke (1-0) at W.Va. State (0-1)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their opener, 37-35, at Morehead State on Aug. 31.
Down 24-7 late in the second quarter, and in search of what’s believed would have been its first win over a Division I opponent since 1992, WVSU rallied to within three points or fewer on three occasions in the second half, but could come no closer than the final margin.
Donovan Riddick completed 25 of 32 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and no picks for the Yellow Jackets. Joel Felder rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught four passes for 46 yards and a TD, numbers which gained him MEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Javion Monroe made seven receptions for 133 yards and a house call. Nick Blake returned a fumble 46 yards for a WVSU touchdown.
The Braves won their opener over Fayetteville State (North Carolina), 19-17, on Friday. Ty Woods’ 24-yard field goal — his fourth of the game — with nine seconds remaining set the final count and garnered him MEC Special Teams Player of the Week notice.
UNC Pembroke’s Caleb Pierce connected on 17 of 35 passes for 259 yards, one TD and one pick. Trey Dixon caught three aerials for 85 yards.
Elsewhere in the MEC, Fairmont State plays at West Liberty on Thursday night. Saturday matchups include West Virginia Wesleyan at Notre Dame (Ohio) and Frostburg State at Wheeling.