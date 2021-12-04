The University of Charleston men’s soccer team won another NCAA Division II tournament game in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
The No. 2-seeded Golden Eagles (19-1-2) downed No. 4 Millersville (15-6-2) 2-1 in double overtime as Lucas Christensen scored in the 108th minute in the quarterfinals in Rindge, New Hampshire.
The win sends UC to the NCAA Division II semifinals. The final four teams will be re-seeded, meaning UC won’t know its next opponent until after all quarterfinal games end late Saturday night. UC will travel from New Hampshire to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the Final Four will take place at Weidner Field.
The Golden Eagles will play their semifinal game on Thursday at a time to be determined.
Millersville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute as Richy Valverde scored assisted by Bob Hennessey. The game went to halftime with Millersville leading 1-0. Millersville didn’t allow a shot in the first half.
“We didn’t play well at all in the first half,” UC coach Daniel Smee said. “Thursday’s game played a really heavy toll on us early in the game. We went into halftime and knew that we needed to play much better.”
In the second half, Millersville’s defense seemed to hold serve as goalkeeper Bobby Bosch made a couple of saves when UC finally put shots on goal. However UC drew a penalty kick off a Jadon Courtney foul in the 70th minute and Gabriel Rodriguez converted it to tie the game 1-1.
The game went scoreless through the end of regulation and the first overtime. In the second overtime, Alexis Ledoux sent a pass across the middle and Christensen sent a header in for the golden goal to send the Golden Eagles to the Final Four.
“Alexis did a great job of beating his marker down the line and put in a really good cross with his left foot,” Smee said. “Lucas to jump that high having played 109 minutes is a testament to the sort of person he is. The header was really good and it went in the only place the goalkeeper couldn’t stop it.”
WVU men eliminated
The No. 11-seeded Mountaineers were eliminated from the NCAA Division I Tournament as No. 2 Georgetown won 1-1 (4-1 penalty kicks) Saturday in the quarterfinals at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C.
Georgetown outshot WVU 15-11 but WVU had six shots on goal compared to Georgetown’s four.
WVU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute as Yoran Popovic scored assisted by Ike Swiger and Luke McCormick. WVU took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Georgetown didn’t take long to respond as Dante Polvara scored unassisted to tie the game 1-1.
Regulation ended with the game tied 1-1 and both overtimes went scoreless so the game went to penalty kicks where Georgetown won 4-1.
Concord women ousted
No. 2-seeded Concord was eliminated from the NCAA Division II women’s tournament as No. 1 Saint Rose earned the 3-2 victory Saturday in Beckley.
Concord and Saint Rose each scored two goals in the second half before the game went to overtime, where Lexi Grassia scored the golden goal in the 92nd minute to send Saint Rose to the semifinals.