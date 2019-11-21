INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of goals each from Josh DiMatteo and Rodrigo Robles Grajera sent West Virginia home with a 5-1 win over Butler in the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Thursday night and onward to a date to play 11th-seeded Marshall Sunday afternoon in Huntington.
Steven Tekesky made one save and was scarcely challenged as the Mountaineers outshot the Bulldogs 21-6.
The Mountaineers took the lead early as Robles Grajeras scored on a penalty kick in the third minute. The Bulldogs leveled things in the 21st minute on a Rhys Myers goal, but Muriel Albino put WVU back up with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half.
With under 10 minutes to go, DiMatteo scored his first goal to push the Mountaineer advantage to two goals, and less than a minute later Robles Grajera recovered from a missed penalty kick to score his second to make it 4-1. With under seven minutes to go, DiMatteo got his second to ice the game.
Sunday’s game will be just the second time WVU and Marshall will meet on the pitch. The Mountaineers beat the Herd 3-0 in a 2007 game in Morgantown.