When Florida State’s Kiersten Landers laced a rocket down the left field line in the bottom of the ninth inning to plate the winning run in Florida State’s 4-3 NCAA Super Regional clincher over LSU on Friday, it was nothing those in the West Virginia softball community hadn’t seen for four years during her prep career at South Charleston and Hurricane.
Four Class AAA first-team All-State selections, a state-tournament runner-up plaque at SC and two state championships at Hurricane, Landers registered plenty of big-time hits and was under quite a few dogpiles in her prep playing days in the Mountain State.
But what those who had maybe lost track of Landers in the three years since her final days at Hurricane couldn’t see on ESPN’s broadcast was the fact that there was plenty different about her big moment this time around.
This was a culmination.
This time around, Landers did something she didn’t have to do much of for four years and beyond as a prep athlete -- she defeated adversity, three seasons worth to be exact. And it came on a rapidly growing sport’s biggest stage, and on national television to boot.
So, when asked what the hit meant to her, Landers certainly gushed, but the high of the moment came with a grounded perspective that is only earned through patient perseverance.
“I’ve been waiting on a moment like that since I was a little girl just dreaming about it,” Landers said. “I’m just really glad that I’ve gotten to be in a full season. Right now, I’m just really thankful for that. That’s the main thing, just having a full season with my team and getting to play softball.”
Since her youth, Landers has made a habit of making the extraordinary look basic. She’s a 5-foot-6 speed demon possessing a combination of strength, raw talent and a multi-sport developed skill set that would place her among the best natural athletes to come out of the Kanawha Valley in recent memory. It’s as unquestionable as it is inexplicable and as obvious as it is rare.
Some call it “freak.” Some call it “God-given.” Some call it “once in a generation.” Some just call it “it.”
But whatever it is, Landers has it.
Her youth and middle school athletic exploits have become almost urban legend, stories that have been recounted on social media in the days that have followed her big night in the national spotlight.
Yet in those days, softball was the furthest thing from her mind.
“I played softball when I was like 8 [years old] for a week, then I went right back to baseball,” Landers explained. “I just liked baseball at the time.”
And she excelled, throwing multiple no-hitters in her sixth- and seventh-grade years while also manning first base and participating in travel ball as well.
Yet it has always been her speed, strength and agility that helped set her apart. Landers was undefeated in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in middle school, flourished in the high jump and was also a nationally ranked long jumper. She also utilized that leaping ability as a fixture on the Horace Mann volleyball team. After taking her sophomore and junior seasons off in high school, she made the second-team All-State list at Hurricane as well.
With college looming on the horizon, Landers decided to make the switch from baseball to softball in the eighth grade. At the urging of Huntington-area hitting coach Adam LaLonde, a Huntington-based fast-pitch hitting instructor, Florida State checked in to see Landers play in a travel tournament in Orlando after her ninth-grade season at South Charleston. It didn’t take long for both sides to come away impressed, and in less than two years after picking up the sport, Landers had a full ride to one of the premier softball programs in the country.
“They came and watched me and the next day asked me to come on a visit there and I committed a week later,” Landers said of the whirlwind courtship between the two sides. “I just fell in love. The campus, the coaches, everything. It was just beautiful.”
It’s not just that Landers switched from baseball to softball, but over the course of eighth, ninth and 10th grades, she also completely remade herself as a player. Once a right-handed, power-hitting first baseman, Landers emerged just a couple of years later having taught herself how to bat left-handed to maximize her elite speed as a slapper, bunter and on-base machine, all while developing arguably the best glove and broadest range of any center fielder in the state.
Needless to say, the transformation went swimmingly.
“As long as I’ve been around -- and I coached baseball at Winfield for a few years too as an assistant -- Kiersten Landers is by far the toughest out I think I’ve ever seen,” St. Albans softball coach Christian Watts said. “She’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever got to watch play, and I’ve watched her play several sports. But she could put one over the fence on any pitch or she could lay it down the line and by the time you got your glove on the ball she was probably halfway between first and second base.”
“Really, we just hoped she popped it up or [former Herbert Hoover pitcher] Delani [Buckner] fooled her,” Hoover coach Missy Smith added. “You couldn’t play back on her or she’d bunt and beat it out, and you couldn’t scoot up on her or she’d hit it past you.”
“If the ball hit the infield a second time she was behind first base,” Winfield softball coach Steve Hensley concurred. “Just incredible speed. And she had really good power and pop right-handed too. She was dangerous from either side of the plate, and for me, that’s as big a separating thing for her as any.”
So, when Landers arrived in Tallahassee to begin her career at Florida State, she did so with an athletic career full of trophies, accolades and success behind her. But reality checked her almost instantly during outfield drills in her second fall practice.
“Our coach was hitting into the gaps and it was the first one of the day, first one of the fall, really,” Landers said. “He hit a ball to the wall and I jumped to catch it and when I landed my leg was facing horizontal and my body went straight and it popped. I knew as soon as I did that it was torn … but I caught the ball.”
Landers’ fears were confirmed with the diagnosis of a torn left ACL, forcing her to the bench during the 2019 season. Faced with her first significant injury, Landers took a medical redshirt and focused on her rehab. Though admittedly a tough situation, it’s one Landers looks back on now as instrumental to her continued success.
“It was bad, but now I’m pretty thankful for it,” she said. “Getting to sit back and watch everything and learn before I actually got on the field, I feel like it helped me. I feel like I became a lot better for it and it was an extra year to practice and get faster and stronger.”
She hit the ground sprinting when the 2020 season opened, tallying three hits in each of FSU's first two games, including a walk-off hit against No. 1 Alabama in the team’s second game of the year. She was named the ACC player of the week after her debut and was poised for a monster year ... and then came the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down the spring sports season after just 24 games.
Though the season was shortened, Landers led the Seminoles in batting average at .358 and tied for the team lead in steals with eight.
She came into the 2021 season with the rare distinction of being a third-year freshman. This season, like the two prior, has come with a myriad of hurdles to clear, particularly more injury issues and a prolonged, uncharacteristic slump that has seen her coming off the bench in spots -- just as she did on Friday.
“It’s been a little tough, tougher than last year, but I’ve just been trying to stay in there and have good at-bats for my team,” said Landers, who has a .265 batting average with 13 steals through 41 games. “Hitting is almost completely mental, especially at this level. Having confidence in yourself and knowing you’re good enough to get the job done, that’s a big part of hitting.”
But the things that have been hampering her -- the slump and njuries that included a sprained ankle, a quadriceps contusion and another less-serious knee injury -- all melted away in her triumphant sprint to first base on Friday, and the state of West Virginia celebrated with her as social media exploded.
It was something Landers felt all the way in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and it’s something that she doesn’t take for granted.
“It’s a good feeling. I absolutely love West Virginia and how close our state is and how much they support their athletes once they leave the state to go play,” Landers said. “I love knowing that pretty much the whole state is behind me.”
For the sport of softball, moments like Friday’s being nationally televised have been a long time in the making. On Saturday, a Super Regional game between Washington and Oklahoma became the first college softball game to air on ABC. In recent years ratings records have fallen as the sport gains more and more momentum on the national stage.
In West Virginia, softball has long been the best-kept secret among prep sports as it continues to churn out college athletes across levels and schools. Jayme Bailey, who hit behind Landers in the No. 2 hole at Hurricane and who Landers still claims as her best friend, hit cleanup for Virginia Tech, which fell in a Super Regional series to UCLA last week. All three of those games aired on ESPN’s family of networks.
While Marshall’s softball program has had success recruiting the state, West Virginia University continues to be without a program. But performances and exposure like that of Landers and Bailey continue to shine a light on the level of play in the Mountain State.
“I think it helps, people seeing that it is possible to come out of West Virginia and go to a good school in softball,” Landers said. “With the athletes we have now and travel ball and girls committing to big schools, I definitely feel like softball is making a rise and I hope it keeps rising.”
Landers has done quite a bit of rising herself in recent years, far away from West Virginia but never out of the consciousness of people here when it comes to area softball.
On Friday, she rose to the occasion in the biggest spot of her athletic life and now says she’s living a dream. It's a dream that, thanks to her exploits, the growth of the game and the ever-rising bar of the sport on the youth level and prep levels here, is becoming more and more a reality for in-state athletes.
“I’ve always wanted to be at the World Series like every softball player as a kid dreams about,” she said. “I still dream about it all the time. I’m just happy it’s finally coming true.”