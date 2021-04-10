Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.