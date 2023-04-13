Men’s college volleyball programs are sparse at the NCAA Division I and II levels in the United States and its territories.
As of 2022, between the two divisions, there are 55 men’s college volleyball programs in the country (23 in Division I and 32 in Division II).
The University of Charleston fields one of those 32 Division II programs and the Golden Eagle men are having a historic season.
UC, which started men’s volleyball in 2015, set a record for wins in a regular season this year, so far compiling a 22-4 campaign with two matches left to play.
What’s more, the Golden Eagles put together an 86.4% winning percentage by playing against some Division I programs. Due to the lack of men’s volleyball programs, DI and DII programs compete against one another and share conferences.
There are six Division I and II men’s volleyball conferences and 11 independents. UC is a member of the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (EIVA). The Golden Eagles are one of six EIVA teams and UC is the only Division II team in its conference.
George Mason, Penn State, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton and Harvard are the other EIVA programs.
UC’s losses were against George Mason, Princeton (twice) and Loyola Chicago.
Luke Reynolds, an Australia native, is in his second year at the helm of the Golden Eagles. He has a strong resume as a player and coach.
Reynolds, a four-year volleyball player at Brandon University in Manitoba, Canada, coached in Europe for the past decade before taking a role at UC.
“I was in Europe for the last 10 years coaching professionally,” Reynolds said. “I was also coaching with the Australian national team for a period of time. My wife is actually from California, so we made the decision to move back to the States. I was lucky enough with the timing because UC was looking for a coach. They have a few foreign coaches in different sports, and paths aligned, and we’re in pretty good position.”
Reynolds’ wife, Hillary Hurley, is the women’s volleyball coach at West Virginia State.
Reynolds said it’s a challenge playing against bigger schools, but the recent success is gratifying.
“We’re competing against DI schools most of the time,” Reynolds said. “There are some DII schools scattered through the schedule for sure, but we’re always fighting against the bigger schools.
“This season has been the most successful for the program. I think it’s the most wins for the school. It was 16 and now we’re at 22-4. We’re having a pretty good year.”
The Golden Eagles put together some signature wins this season. Notably, UC downed Ohio State 3-1 on the road on March 4.
“That was a pretty big one for us,” Reynolds said. “There’s been a few other schools that we’ve beaten that were all DI, so this year has been a pretty good year and a year of a lot of firsts.”
Like UC men’s soccer coach Daniel Smee, Reynolds values international recruits.
“We have five senior guys that came back, so they’re a little bit more seasoned,” Reynolds said. “We’ve added a whole bunch of foreign guys this year. That has added a different dimension to practice and also mentality-wise. The overall mentality of the group has completely changed from last year. We’re working hard every day and we’re a little bit more consistent in our approach, and I think that’s been the difference compared to last year.”
Garret Schnitker (220) and Lachlan Bray (211) lead the Golden Eagles in kills. Curtis Raines has 152 digs to lead the team and Diego Villafane has a team-high 724 assists. Veit Bils (69) and Will Kimenhour (66) lead UC in blocks.
Reynolds credited athletic director Dr. Bren Stevens for bringing men’s volleyball on as a sport at UC.
“She’s a past volleyball coach, so she obviously has the sport near and dear to her heart,” Reynolds said. “She decided to start men’s volleyball here and pushed it to the forefront. Sometimes it’s difficult to get a small program into a conference and she was able to do it. Her love of the sport was the driving factor.”
The Golden Eagles are currently 6-3 in conference play, which is good for third place. UC sits behind Princeton (18-15, 6-3 EIVA) and No. 3-ranked Penn State (24-0, 8-0).
UC has two huge matches with the Nittany Lions on Friday and Saturday to close out the regular season.
“We have a big weekend here against Penn State, and it’s a good lead-in to the tournament,” Reynolds said. “They’ve got their senior night on Saturday, so if we can upset that, that’s always nice.”
Only seven teams make the national championship tournament due to the lack of programs, and Reynolds said his squad has to win its conference tournament to make the national tournament. There are also two at-large bids, but the likelihood of the Golden Eagles earning one is low.
“We have to have to beat Penn State [in the conference tournament] to go to the national championship,” Reynolds said. “It’s difficult for an East Coast team to get an at-large, just because the West Coast is pretty stacked with talent. It’s an uphill battle, to say the least, for a small program like Charleston.”
Whether or not UC wins its conference tournament, Reynolds said the record-breaking season helps put the program on the map.
“The publicity has been really good,” Reynolds said. “Charleston is on a few peoples’ lips and we’ve been able to get a few good results and upset a few teams. It’s starting to prove the program to do really good things. It’s been great for the program and great for the guys.”