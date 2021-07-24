This time of year, as we get settled in for the long days of summer, many are in search of a good read.
Some of us head down the Hillbilly Highway to the Carolinas for an annual family beach trip, and finding the right book helps us relax and enjoy the sandy beaches and only adds to the enjoyment of the vacation.
While some on you may prefer a salty summer romance novel, others may be in search of adventure looking to follow the author along on a wild river trip in pursuit of a bull moose, or perhaps a snowy spike camp in the Rockies where the elements are as tough as the bugling elk.
Every year at this time, one of my favorite dreamy publications is published, and it rarely disappoints and always fills my daydreams of possibilities of next hunting season.
It also simply reminds me that summer can’t last forever, and soon the pages on the calendar will be flipped to a month ending in the letter R, meaning it’s time to hunt.
As sportsmen and sportswomen, we are an optimistic bunch and we are good at looking forward in anticipation.
As a service to myself and other hunters who can’t wait for the opening bell to ring here at home, I suggest finding a summertime outdoors must-read.
Grab some lemonade and a seat and the shade and enjoy!
West Virginia’s annual hunting and trapping regulations summary is now available on the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ website and includes important changes to the state’s fall hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear.
“West Virginia offers many wonderful, wildlife-associated recreational opportunities, and this year’s regulations are designed to improve the experience for hunters and trappers,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.
“With numerous changes in place this fall during the turkey, bear, and deer seasons, I encourage folks to carefully review these new regulations as they prepare to go afield.”
Major changes to regulations for the 2021-2022 hunting seasons include:
n Black bear firearm seasons have been expanded.
n At the discretion of municipalities and homeowner associations, one bear may be taken during the Urban Deer/Bear Archery/Crossbow Split Season. A valid DS stamp is required to bear hunt, except for underage resident and resident landowners hunting on their own land.
n All adult deer harvested on Nov. 22-23, 2021, in Hampshire and Hardy counties must be taken to a designated CWD sampling station for carcass examination and sampling. Refer to page 14 of the Regulations Summary for designated sampling station locations.
n One either-sex wild turkey can be taken during the Mountaineer Heritage Season. Side-lock and flintlock muzzleloading shotguns, side-lock and flintlock muzzleloading rifles and pistols, and long and recurve bows are legal weapons for turkey during this season.
n Coyote hunting at night with artificial lights is legal on private property from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, with the condition that the coyote hunter must notify the local natural resources police officer or DNR district office and provide the hunter’s name, landowner’s name, and hunting location during working hours for approval.
n The resident lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license fee schedule has been changed for those who have not reached their 15th birthday.
n A three-year Sportsman License (Class X3) and a Sportsman License with trout stamp (Class XP) are available this year.
n Wildlife management areas on the national forests are managed at the county level for the antlerless deer season.
n The definition of bait now includes any non-edible facsimile of an edible enticement.
I’m hoping you have a wonderful summer and an even greater fall hunting season. Good luck!