Taz Sherman is a straight shooter.
It doesn’t matter if the West Virginia University basketball star is shooting his trademark jump shot or shooting from the hip, he always is a straight shooter.
And so it was after the Mountaineers’ recent 77-67 loss at TCU on Monday.
When a visibly distraught Sherman did a post-game interview on Zoom, he didn’t mince words when asked about the loss.
"It was the story of the whole season,” said Sherman. “We didn't come out and play in the second half. We didn't rebound. We didn't defend well in either half, in my opinion. We've just got to do better. That's all I have to say."
He said enough.
Sherman’s straightforward comment about the Mountaineers not coming out and playing in the second half spoke volumes. That’s because it has happened not once, not twice, but in nine losses during the 2021-22 campaign.
The troublesome tendency began all the way back on Dec. 19 when WVU was outscored by Marquette in the second half by a whopping 23 points (47-24).
Who knew it would turn out to be a tendency? But it has.
The Mountaineers traveled to Kansas and got outscored by 24 points (52-28) during the second half. Next, Texas Tech outscored WVU by 11 points (42-31) after intermission, followed by Baylor’s 50-38 second-half advantage.
Then Texas Tech “second-halfed” the Mountaineers again, this time it was by 13 points (34-21). Next, Oklahoma State blew out WVU during the second half by 17 points (45-28), and then Kansas State joined the list, outscoring WVU by 12 points after halftime (43-31).
What’s worse, head coach Bob Huggins hasn’t been able to come close to fixing this problem. After all, it started in December and still is happening at the end of February.
Heading into a home game against Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers have suffered a pair of second-half meltdowns already this week.
WVU lost at TCU on Monday by getting outscored 34-25 in the second half. Then the Mountaineers dropped a game on Wednesday at Iowa State, 84-81. This loss was particularly galling because WVU had a 10-point lead at halftime, but was outscored 53-40 during the second-half.
When is this trend going to end? Probably not this season. It seems to be in this particular WVU squad’s DNA.
Not surprisingly, that has led Huggins to become more and more irritable and, as a result, more and more candid.
For example, after the loss to TCU, Huggins said, "They ran by us like we were standing on the curb. We need to find out who really wants to finish this year and who doesn't, and I think we'll be way, way better off with the guys who want to finish, if there are indeed some guys who are tired of playing or tired of whatever.
“Maybe we're starting the wrong guys. That could be. Maybe we got some guys who shouldn't be playing at all."
Then, after the Iowa State loss, it was more of the same rhetoric.
"I'm going to go back and look at the game,” said Huggins. “The guys that didn't give us what we expected for them to give us are going to sit their butt over on the bench and watch the guys who do compete. And if they open their mouth on the bench I'm going to send them home."
Is it any wonder Sherman is distraught?