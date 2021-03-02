MORGANTOWN — The fifth try was almost the charm. But not quite.
After West Virginia University tried one, two, three, four times to play a game against Baylor University during the 2020-21 basketball season, it finally happened here Tuesday evening.
It wasn’t worth the wait.
Sure, the Mountaineers extended No. 3 Baylor to overtime before losing 94-89 in the Coliseum. But the goal is to win, not just come close.
What’s worse is how WVU lost. It was from the 3-point line.
And that came as no surprise since veteran WVU coach Bob Huggins unveiled a revelation during a Zoom call on Monday.
“Baylor is No. 1 in the country on 3-pointers,” he revealed.
What? Really? The Bears? Sure enough.
A look at the NCAA leaders showed that coming into the WVU game, Baylor did indeed lead the nation in long-range shooting at 42.1%.
And just in case anyone is wondering, that is just about what the Bears shot against the Mountaineers, hitting 13 of 31 3-point attempts for 41.9%.
So, if nothing else, Baylor is consistent. And, yes, that includes being consistently good. A Big 12 Conference team doesn’t win 18 consecutive games and improve its record to 19-1 without being consistently good. And that’s what the Bears were Tuesday night.
They were on a mission to bounce back from their first and only loss of the season. It showed from the opening tip. Baylor exploded for a 12-2 lead, shooting 71% from the floor. That forced Huggins to call a timeout.
Meanwhile, WVU was 0-for-4 from the floor and had only two foul shots to its credit.
It looked like it was going to be a long Tuesday night for the Mountaineers. Until Taz Sherman entered, stage right. The 6-foot-4 guard heated up like a fire pit, coming off the bench to sink 5 of 6 field goal attempts and account for 10 of WVU’s 20 points.
Of course, it helped that Baylor had cooled off from 3-point range, making only six of 18 (33.3%) in the first half. Yet, the Bears still led for 19:34 of the 20-minute first half. That’s impressive.
But what’s also impressive is how Sherman’s counterpart, Sean McNeil, exploded offensively in the second half. The long-range shooting guard poured in 13 points in only 5:32 of the second half.
When McNeil’s hot streak was over, WVU held a 48-43 lead. But holding onto it proved to be the problem.
That’s what sent the game into overtime. And actually, WVU held an 89-88 lead until Baylor scored the last six points of the game in a span of 58 seconds.
So, what happened in that last minute?
“The defense getting stops down the stretch is the difference,” said McNeil. “Going into overtime, we kind of lost our fire, our energy. We lost our momentum in overtime.”
Of course, Baylor had a lot to do with that.
“They shoot the ball so quickly and so accurately,” said McNeil. “They’re just a good all-around team.”
WVU’s Deuce McBride will attest to that.
“We made enough plays,” said the sophomore guard, “but we didn’t do the little stuff like talking. They did the little stuff.”
Baylor also did the big stuff. That’s why the Bears beat the Mountaineers — in a 3-point nutshell.
Oh yeah, if anyone is interested, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the nation is South Dakota State.
Honest.