Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220911 mu football 17.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall players and fans celebrate after the Herd defeated Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Chuck Landon grades Marshall after the Thundering Herd's 26-21 win over Notre Dame:

OFFENSE: A+

Tags