MORGANTOWN — The only Straw that WVU coach Neal Brown didn’t grasp for was named Oliver.
That’s how unusual, how odd and just how downright strange West Virginia University’s 23-20 victory over Oklahoma was here Saturday before 50,281 wet, chilly fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Let’s summarize.
The Mountaineers used two quarterbacks. There was the usual starter JT Daniels. But when he struggled, Brown put in sophomore Garrett Greene with 3:28 remaining in the first quarter.
That worked initially as the sophomore quarterback fired a 26-yard pass to wideout Sam James, which was WVU’s longest gain of the day at that point. But then, Greene got sacked while scrambling and threw into double coverage.
C’mon back, JT.
Daniels quickly fired a 29-yard pass to James. But then Daniels was sacked for an 11-yard sack.
Hello, Garrett?
Greene returned for another relief performance and quickly tossed a 15-yarder to Kaden Prather. Then, the athletic 5-foot-11, 200-pound Greene raced 33 yards on a keeper to Oklahoma’s 5-yard line.
Anybody want to guess what happened next? Greene ran a keeper up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown, of course. And then it happened. On WVU’s extra-point kick, holder Kolton McGhee dropped the snap. So, place-kicker Casey Legg grabbed the loose ball and was tackled for a 2-yard loss and fumbled.
Two fumbles on one extra-point conversion attempt? That’s right. But wait, there’s more. Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman picked up the loose ball and returned it untouched for an 88-yard 2-point conversion for the Sooners.
And that’s why the Mountaineers trailed by the unusual score of 12-6 at halftime.
Baffled by all these unusual circumstances? Don’t be. I mean, when a school’s mascot is allowed to carry a gun, a team has to expect to get shot in the foot occasionally.
Greene persevered and started the second half at quarterback, and he was successful. After Greene’s face mask was grabbed for a 15-yard penalty, the fleet quarterback gained 17 yards on a keeper to the 7-yard line.
But, then, Greene was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a keeper, followed by his subsequent pass getting knocked down.
That’s when it happened. On third down, Greene fired an 8-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to give WVU its first lead of the game, 13-12, with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.
The wunderkind of a sophomore had led WVU on a 12-play, 63-yard drive that lasted 6:18 while Daniels stood on the Mountaineer sideline and watched.
And he wasn’t finished. Next, Daniels connected with James on a 35-yard reception. Then, Greene rambled 11 yards for a TD on a keeper. Suddenly, the Mountaineers had put together a 12-play, 72-yard scoring drive that lasted 4:57 to tie the score, 20-20.
And Greene?
He wasn’t done. With the game on the line, Greene fired a 4-yard pass to Ford-Wheaton. Next, the sophomore ran a keeper for 7 yards followed by another keeper for 4 yards. That’s when it happened. WVU called timeout with four seconds remaining to set the stage for place-kicker Legg to boot the game-winning 25-yard field goal through the uprights.
The Mountaineers had won 23-20 over Oklahoma.
And Greene?
His final numbers were 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards and a TD along with 14 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. So, with WVU’s back to the proverbial wall, a relatively unknown sophomore named Garrett Greene kept the Mountaineers’ post-season hopes alive.
What a fairy tale of a football story.
A star was born.