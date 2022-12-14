Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Abraham
Buy Now

Marshall’s Micah Abraham (6) celebrates after intercepting a pass as the Herd takes on Appalachian State on Nov. 12 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

There was just something about Micah Abraham.

Something familiar.