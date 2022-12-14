There was just something about Micah Abraham.
Something familiar.
Something memorable.
Something I just couldn’t put my finger on about Marshall University’s standout redshirt junior cornerback.
Then, it hit me. Ohmigosh, Micah is the son of Donnie Abraham. Who is Abraham? Shame on anybody who doesn’t remember him.
After all, the elder Abraham spent nine seasons as one of the NFL’s very best defensive backs. Abraham played for the Tampa Bay Bucs in 1996-2001 and, then, for the New York Jets in 2002-04.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Abraham made the NFL All-Rookie team in 1996, was the NFL’s co-leader in interceptions in ’99 and played in the Pro Bowl in 2000. Abraham finished his career with 441 tackles, 38 interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 8.0 fumble recoveries and five touchdowns.
Talk about a legacy.
That’s particularly the case because Micah is playing the very same position as his father, Donnie.
So, how did that work out?
"It was good,” said Micah. “It was good to have him, as someone who could explain the highest levels of playing corner. He wasn't too hard on me, playing the same position or anything like that.
"He let the cards fall. If I wanted to play offensive ball, then I could have done that. I just navigated towards the corner position.”
It was in Micah's genes. It just felt right.
"It did,” said the younger Abraham. “It felt normal for me. It felt like I was just supposed to be at that spot, so here I am."
Yet, it wasn’t exactly normal. Dads typically play ball in the backyard with their sons and daughters and coach them up, but most fathers aren’t professional athletes like Abraham.
"He was never too much,” said Micah. “He was just kind of always in there kind of as a father figure, just being in my corner more than a coach. He was my support system, just being in my corner as a father."
That’s a unique childhood.
Yet, Micah doesn’t have any memory of his father as an NFL player.
"I was too young to remember any of it,” he said. “I have an oldest brother, he was the tee-boy so he remembers most of his games. But I was too young.
"I've seen his films. I've seen his highlights. He would send them to me every now and then. Or, if they had a highlight film on Twitter, he would send it to me."
So, what did young Abraham think when he watched old Abraham play?
"He reminds me of me," said Abraham with a laugh. "And he would say that, too. He was an instinctive corner and he'd go and get the ball."
Like father, like son.
"And we're about the same size,” said Micah. “We're a lot alike."
That has to be fun.
"It is,” replied Micah. “Just being able to experience having a father, who went to the highest level of the level that you want to go to is pretty cool."
Guess what else is pretty cool, not to mention pretty coincidental?
Chad Pennington and Donnie Abraham were teammates in the NFL with the New York Jets. And, now, their sons Cole, a freshman quarterback, and Micah, a junior cornerback, are teammates at Marshall.
And who knows?
Maybe they all will get together at the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Monday for a reunion at Marshall’s game against UConn.
It really is a small world, after all.