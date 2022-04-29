It took a whole week for the scenario to sink in completely.
Yet, seven days after West Virginia University’s Gold-Blue spring football game in Morgantown, one concept has become increasingly clear.
New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s “Air Raid” offense is going to be a significant game-changer for the Mountaineers.
It was as obvious as the quick two-step drops by the quarterbacks and their propensity for throwing downfield. It showed in the statistics. Three WVU quarterbacks completed 31 of 58 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns.
But it was even more obvious when the wide receivers’ statistics were examined.
Former walk-on Preston Fox led the way with five catches -- including a few that were acrobatic -- for 117 yards, including a 50-yard reception. Next, Bryce Ford-Wheaton had six catches for 98 yards and a TD, followed by Sam James with five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Kaden Prather added 43 yards on four catches, followed by former Spring Valley High School star Graeson Malashevich with one catch for 27 yards.
All in all, the “Air Raid” offense was a complete success. It’s exciting to watch. It’s fast paced. It scores a lot of points, and it holds the fans’ attention.
It is a win-win.
Yet, how many fans remember when the “Air Raid” offense was conceived? Not many. It actually was invented at little Iowa Wesleyan College by head coach Hal Mumme and assistant Mike Leach.
What the duo did was basically incorporate many of the principles of BYU’s passing game under former head coach LaVell Edwards. Yet, the concept toiled in anonymity until 1997.
That’s when Mumme and Leach took over the University of Kentucky’s football program and turned quarterback Tim Couch into a first-round NFL Draft pick, thanks to the “Air Raid.”
It has been around ever since.
Now the “Air Raid” has landed in Morgantown, thanks to Harrell.
"In the pass game, I think he's got answers," said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “I think his teaching of the quarterbacks within the pass game, I've been impressed with. It's simple for the offensive players, but it's complex defensively.”
Ah, what a perfect combination. It’s easy on the offense running it, but difficult on the defense trying to stop it.
What else could anyone ask for?
"The key is we've shown flashes of getting them good,” said Harrell. “And we've shown flashes of really just head-scratching, too. If we can consistently play at a high level and do our job and play at the level they're at when things are going good, then we have a chance to be really special."
Prather and the receiving corps are really looking forward to that, mostly because the “Air Raid” means taking shots downfield.
"For sure, no question -- nooooo question,” said the lanky sophomore. “We're going to take a lot of shots and try to score a lot of points. We've had a lot of deep balls this spring and, I mean, a lot. We haven't come down with all of them, but we've been working on the over-the-shoulder ball.”
So, from Prather’s perception, how different is the new “Air Raid” offense?
"I feel like the offense last year was a little more conservative,” he said. “We took our time. But with Coach Harrell, we take a lot of shots. So, it's going to be more exciting, a more exciting game than a boring game with a whole bunch of runs and things like that."
Obviously, the “Air Raid” is a two-step drop in the right direction.