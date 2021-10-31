The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

WVU's Tony Mathis (left) and Bryce Ford-Wheaton savor the Mountaineers' win over Iowa State.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

Grading WVU's 38-31 win over Iowa State

OFFENSE: A+

How does everyone like Jarret Doege now? The oft-criticized quarterback completed 30 of 46 passes for 370 yards and three TDs. He was on fire and so was the offense, which was 5 for 5 in the red zone. Besides that, Leddie Brown rushed for 109 yards and two TDs in 22 carries and WVU was 9 for 15 on third-down conversions.

But who were the real heroes? The offensive line.

DEFENSE: A

WVU held the high-powered Iowa State offense to only 2 for 12 on third-down conversions. That was huge. Also, the defense shut out the Cyclones in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo had another huge day with 12 tackles (nine solo).

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

They stepped up. Punter Tyler Sumpter dropped two inside the 20-yard line, Isaiah Esdale turned in a 27-yard punt return, and Casey Legg contributed a field goal.

COACHING: A+

Just when it didn’t seem possible for head coach Neal Brown and his staff to come up with a better coaching performance, they absolutely did. What a masterful job.

OVERALL: A+

It was the best win of Brown’s tenure.

Grading Marshall's 38-0 win over FIU

OFFENSE: B

It was, perhaps, the most balanced attack of the season with 246 yards rushing and 210  passing. What wasn’t balanced was zero passing TDs compared to five rushing scores. MU was 5 for 5 in the red zone, converted 9 of 15 third-down plays and committed zero turnovers. That was a very solid performance.

DEFENSE: A+

It terrorized the Panthers. Besides shutting out FIU, it limited the overwhelmed Panthers to only 4 for 14 on third-down conversions. FIU looked helpless.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

One of the best performances of the season. Willie Johnson had a 38-yard punt return, Robert LeFevre dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line and Shane Ciucci booted a 29-yard field goal. Besides that, MU blocked FIU’s 46-yard field goal attempt.

COACHING: B

It was a very solid performance in all three phases.

OVERALL: B+

The squirrel stole the show.