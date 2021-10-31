How does everyone like Jarret Doege now? The oft-criticized quarterback completed 30 of 46 passes for 370 yards and three TDs. He was on fire and so was the offense, which was 5 for 5 in the red zone. Besides that, Leddie Brown rushed for 109 yards and two TDs in 22 carries and WVU was 9 for 15 on third-down conversions.
But who were the real heroes? The offensive line.
DEFENSE: A
WVU held the high-powered Iowa State offense to only 2 for 12 on third-down conversions. That was huge. Also, the defense shut out the Cyclones in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo had another huge day with 12 tackles (nine solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
They stepped up. Punter Tyler Sumpter dropped two inside the 20-yard line, Isaiah Esdale turned in a 27-yard punt return, and Casey Legg contributed a field goal.
COACHING: A+
Just when it didn’t seem possible for head coach Neal Brown and his staff to come up with a better coaching performance, they absolutely did. What a masterful job.
OVERALL: A+
It was the best win of Brown’s tenure.
Grading Marshall's 38-0 win over FIU
OFFENSE: B
It was, perhaps, the most balanced attack of the season with 246 yards rushing and 210 passing. What wasn’t balanced was zero passing TDs compared to five rushing scores. MU was 5 for 5 in the red zone, converted 9 of 15 third-down plays and committed zero turnovers. That was a very solid performance.
DEFENSE: A+
It terrorized the Panthers. Besides shutting out FIU, it limited the overwhelmed Panthers to only 4 for 14 on third-down conversions. FIU looked helpless.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
One of the best performances of the season. Willie Johnson had a 38-yard punt return, Robert LeFevre dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line and Shane Ciucci booted a 29-yard field goal. Besides that, MU blocked FIU’s 46-yard field goal attempt.
COACHING: B
It was a very solid performance in all three phases.