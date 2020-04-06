Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
It’s raining opinions … again.
n Roll Call!
First, of course, President Donald Trump.
During a conference call with professional sports commissioners recently, Trump stated he believes the NFL season should start on time in September despite the backlash from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later during a White House briefing. “I think it’s ... whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too.
“They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful fresh air.”
Although Trump declined to name an exact date when fans might be returning to stadiums, he added, “I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”
Next, Dabo Swinney.
Clemson’s national championship winning head coach is so certain the 2020 NCAA football season will start on time he was quoted by Bleacher Report.com as saying, “I have zero doubt” we’ll start the season on time and “the stands will be full.”
Grace Raynor, Clemson beat writer for The Athletic, added this gem of a quote: “Dabo Swinney says Americans have stormed the beaches of Normandy, put a man on the moon and created an iPhone. Says this is the greatest country in the history of the universe. Has no doubt football will play, says he’s excited to see Death Valley rocking.”
Then, there’s Shane Lyons.
Considering West Virginia University’s director of athletics is the only Power Five athletic director in the Mountain State, he has to be considered an eminent authority.
“I’m moving forward and being the optimist,” Lyons said during a recent video conference. “I’m gonna say we’re playing football in August.
“Until another month or so rolls around and the medical experts say, ‘That’s not going to happen,’ then I’ll start making adjustments.
“I’ve always said my whole life the world’s about adapt and adjust. That’s what I’m doing every day. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here and start planning something on hypotheticals. I could throw out and say, ‘What if we’re not going to have a basketball season next year?’ It’s too far out to start that discussion.”
Lyons is relying on information from Dr. Clay Marsh, the dean of WVU’s School of Health Sciences, not to mention a former sharp-shooter for Charleston High School’s basketball team.
“Right now,” said Lyons, “based on the medical experts and the information I’m receiving, come August, we’re going to be playing football. If a month from now I get different information, I’ll adapt and adjust and start looking at that.
“Our projections, based upon the medical experts, they feel once we get to late summer, the August area, normal life will hopefully be back all across the U.S. That’s kind of our hope. It’s my understanding from some recent phone calls in the last 48 hours that the pandemic will spike in the next 2-3 weeks.”
Lyons refuses to buy into the notion that there won’t be a football season.
“All this that you hear in the national media and people talking about there’s not going to be football season,” he said, “I think it’s foolish to say that right now.
“What I’m being told from the medical experts, there’s a great possibility that we’re playing football. That’s what I’m going to focus on. If information comes in the next 15-30 days that’s different, that’s when we’ll start focusing on something else.”
Well said, gentlemen.