HUNTINGTON — A new page of the next chapter in Marshall University basketball was turned Friday.
The name of the chapter?
“Obinna Anochili-Killen.”
Veteran Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni surprised just about everybody when the 6-foot-8, 200-pound true freshman was introduced in the Thundering Herd’s starting lineup.
But there the lanky Chapmanville High School product was, playing center in Marshall’s fluid defensive scheme. Anochili-Killen didn’t disappoint anyone, either.
Only 2:13 into the game, the long, sinewy Anochili-Killen got loose in the lane for a two-handed slam dunk, courtesy of an assist from MU point guard Jarrod West.
Not a bad way to score the first points of his career, huh?
Next, with 3:55 remaining in the first half, Anochili-Killen fought hard for a loose ball, came up with the would-be turnover and threw down another two-handed slam.
Just for good measure, the precocious true freshman made an outstanding steal near the end of the first half.
A future star was being born, and the small number of fans in attendance for Marshall’s 70-56 season-opening victory over Arkansas State had the privilege to witness it.
Color Taevion Kinsey impressed.
“I think he played well,” said Marshall’s star junior guard, who scored a game-high 17 points despite getting a big gash over his left eye during the first half. “For the time that I got to see him, because I didn’t see him for a whole seven or eight minutes. I think when I got back out there he didn’t look like a younger guy. He didn’t look like this was his first college game.
“He had a couple of jitters but those are going to go away fast. I think he played very strong, very fundamentally sound ... he was pretty good. He was going with the flow on offense. He didn’t mess up anything on the flow.”
Anochili-Killen seems to play with a maturity that belies his actual age. Perhaps, not coincidentally, that appears to be his nature off the court as well.
“What I like about him is off the court he asks a lot of questions,” said Kinsey. “When he does not know something, he doesn’t hesitate to speak up and tell everybody he doesn’t know. He’s very coachable. He comes to his peers. He has no problem asking for help and asking us what he needs to do. I think he played pretty well.”
Of course, the most interesting part was the mere surprise of the true freshman debuting in Marshall’s first game of the 2020-21 season.
So, just exactly when did D’Antoni decide to give Anochili-Killen the starting nod?
“When he earned it,” answered D’Antoni in his typical shoot-from-the-lip manner during the postgame Zoom interviews. “We scrimmaged last Saturday and we looked at the film and you couldn’t deny it. You can’t deny him. He works hard. He’s obviously talented.”
But as D’Antoni also was quick to point out, all we witnessed Friday afternoon was Anochili-Killen scratching the surface of his potential.
“He had a good game for a freshman, first time out,” acknowledged D’Antoni. “But not near what I’ve seen in practice — the impact he can have on a game. I expect, as we go forward, that’s going to grow.”
That should be fun to watch.